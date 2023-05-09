Crown Electrokinetics to Host First Quarter 2023 Conference Call on May 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Est

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2023 conference call on May 15, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time featuring remarks by Doug Croxall, Chairman & CEO and Joel Krutz, CFO.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log-on or dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: May 15, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. EST

1-855-327-6837 or 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10021892

Webcast:– https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1614952&tp_key=4a3133cb12



Participants may also join by using Call me™ at the link below:

Call me™:

https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?$Q2FsbE1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9NjgzMDA1Jmg9dHJ1ZSZpbmZvPWNvbXBhbnkmQj0z Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll-free: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10021892

Replay Webcast: https://viavid.admin.webcasts.com/admin/index.jsp?guest=jwassad_1614952

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of our Smart Window Insert and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Crown Electrokinetic Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

This press release does not constitute a public offer of any securities for sale. Any securities offered privately will not be or have not been registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

