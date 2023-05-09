The RealReal Announces First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Q1 2023 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 4% Year-Over-Year

Q1 2023 Total Revenue Decreased 3% Year-Over-Year

Q1 2023 Consignment Revenue Grew 22% Year-Over-Year

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company reported a higher take rate and higher gross margins compared to the same period in 2022. First quarter 2023 gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 4%, compared to the same period in 2022.

“During the first quarter of 2023, we made progress on our financial and operating results. For the quarter, revenue exceeded the mid-point of our guidance, and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded the high-end of our guidance range. We believe our strategy of re-focusing efforts on the higher margin consignment business is starting to deliver results. During the first quarter, consignment revenue grew 22%, and direct revenue declined 49% year-over-year. Additionally, we made progress on minimizing lower-value consigned items. As a result of these actions, we expanded our gross margin in the first quarter, and we were able to deliver a higher take rate, more gross profit dollars, and improved profitability, ” said John Koryl, Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal.

Koryl added, “The early results from our key initiatives are encouraging, and we continue to believe that taking these steps will help us achieve profitability. Importantly, we continue to project that we are on track to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability on a full year basis in 2024.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights

GMV was $444 million, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2022

Total Revenue was $142 million, a decrease of 3% compared to the same period in 2022

Gross Profit was $90 million, an increase of $11 million compared to the same period in 2022

Net Loss was $(82.5) million or (58.1)% of total revenue, including a restructuring charge of $36.4 million, compared to $(57.4) million or (39.1)% of total revenue in the same period in 2022

Adjusted EBITDA was $(27.3) million or (19.2)% of total revenue compared to $(35.3) million or (24.1)% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2022

GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.83) compared to $(0.61) in the prior year period

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders per share, basic and diluted, was $(0.36) compared to $(0.47) in the prior year period

Top-line-related Metrics Active buyers reached 1,014,000, an increase of 22% compared to the same period in 2022 Orders reached 891,000, an increase of 1% compared to the same period in 2022 Average order value (AOV) was $499, an increase of 2% compared to the same period in 2022 Higher AOV was driven by a year-over-year increase in average selling prices (ASPs), partially offset by decreased units per transaction (UPT) GMV from repeat buyers was 86% compared to 85% in the first quarter of 2022





Q2 and Full Year 2023 Guidance

Based on market conditions as of May 9, 2023, we are providing guidance for the second quarter and full year 2023 GMV, total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure.

We have not reconciled forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain components of such reconciliations including payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions that are not within our control, or other components that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of future net income (loss).

Q2 2023 Full Year 2023 GMV $400 - $430 million $1.7 - $1.8 billion Total Revenue $125 - $135 million $535 - $565 million Adjusted EBITDA $(29) - $(25) million $(75) - $(65) million

About The RealReal, Inc.

The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with more than 32 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories—including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home—in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We do all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as handling shipping and customer service.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of The RealReal that are based on the company's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future operating and financial results, including our strategies, plans, commitments, objectives and goals, in particular in the context of the impacts of recent geopolitical events and uncertainty surrounding macro-economic trends, disruptions in the financial industry, inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to achieve anticipated savings in connection with our real estate reduction plan and associated workforce reduction, and our financial guidance, timeline to profitability, and long-range financial targets and projections. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Other factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and our business environment, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty, disruptions to the the financial industry, geopolitical instability, any failure to generate a supply of consigned goods, pricing pressure on the consignment market resulting from discounting in the market for new goods, failure to efficiently and effectively operate our merchandising and fulfillment operations, labor shortages and other reasons.

More information about factors that could affect the company's operating results is included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited and condensed financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release and the accompanying tables and the related earnings conference call contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA Margin"), non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, and non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted. We have provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in this earnings release.

We do not, nor do we suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies, including other companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure as an overall assessment of our performance, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and for business planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics of other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest income, interest expense, other (income) expense net, provision (benefit) for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, and certain one-time expenses. The employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock transactions are tied to the vesting or exercise of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations as the measure excludes the impact of certain expenses that are included in our statements of operations that are necessary to run our business and should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis and, in the case of exclusion of the impact of stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions, excludes an item that we do not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance. Investors should, however, understand that stock-based compensation and the related employer payroll tax will be a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less net cash used to purchase property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of our business performance, as it measures the amount of cash we generate. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management.

Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as GAAP net loss plus stock-based compensation expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and non-recurring items divided by weighted average shares outstanding. We believe that adding back stock-based compensation expense and related payroll tax, provision (benefit) for income taxes, and non-recurring items as adjustments to our GAAP net loss, before calculating per share amounts for all periods presented provides a more meaningful comparison between our operating results from period to period.





THE REALREAL, INC.

Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Consignment revenue $ 102,643 $ 83,989 Direct revenue 24,953 48,823 Shipping services revenue 14,308 13,888 Total revenue 141,904 146,700 Cost of revenue: Cost of consignment revenue 15,529 13,733 Cost of direct revenue 25,030 40,034 Cost of shipping services revenue 11,362 14,316 Total cost of revenue 51,921 68,083 Gross profit 89,983 78,617 Operating expenses: Marketing 17,518 17,961 Operations and technology 68,032 67,101 Selling, general and administrative 49,845 48,262 Restructuring charges 36,388 — Total operating expenses(1) 171,783 133,324 Loss from operations (81,800 ) (54,707 ) Interest income 2,053 98 Interest expense (2,667 ) (2,664 ) Other income (expense), net — (139 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (82,414 ) (57,412 ) Provision for income taxes 86 — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (82,500 ) $ (57,412 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.83 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 99,608,071 93,476,106 (1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Marketing $ 450 $ 593 Operating and technology 3,691 5,249 Selling, general and administrative 4,850 6,672 Total $ 8,991 $ 12,514





THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,145 $ 293,793 Accounts receivable, net 8,941 12,207 Inventory, net 30,843 42,967 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,202 23,291 Total current assets 311,131 372,258 Property and equipment, net 101,876 112,679 Operating lease right-of-use assets 95,587 127,955 Other assets 3,160 2,749 Total assets $ 511,754 $ 615,641 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,867 $ 11,902 Accrued consignor payable 72,114 81,543 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 20,691 20,776 Other accrued and current liabilities 82,271 93,292 Total current liabilities 183,943 207,513 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 117,553 125,118 Convertible senior notes, net 450,481 449,848 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,297 3,254 Total liabilities 755,274 785,733 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022; 100,152,432 and 99,088,172 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 790,132 781,060 Accumulated deficit (1,033,653 ) (951,153 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (243,520 ) (170,092 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 511,754 $ 615,641





THE REALREAL, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (82,500 ) $ (57,412 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,821 6,364 Stock-based compensation expense 8,991 12,514 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,172 4,797 Bad debt expense 651 193 Accrued interest on convertible notes 575 575 Accretion of debt discounts and issuance costs 633 641 Loss on disposal/sale of property and equipment and impairment of capitalized proprietary software 36 175 Property, plant, equipment, and right-of-use asset impairments 32,891 — Provision for inventory write-downs and shrinkage 3,446 1,809 Other adjustments — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,615 (602 ) Inventory, net 8,678 (4,492 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,139 ) (426 ) Other assets (461 ) (779 ) Operating lease liability (6,158 ) (3,655 ) Accounts payable (1,385 ) 2,030 Accrued consignor payable (9,429 ) (2,389 ) Other accrued and current liabilities (894 ) (8,627 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 24 (70 ) Net cash used in operating activities (30,433 ) (49,354 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments — — Capitalized proprietary software development costs (4,214 ) (3,304 ) Purchases of property and equipment (11,706 ) (5,143 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,920 ) (8,447 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 637 Taxes paid related to restricted stock vesting (295 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (295 ) 637 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (46,648 ) (57,164 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 293,793 418,171 End of period $ 247,145 $ 361,007

The following table reflects the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net loss $ (82,500 ) $ (57,412 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,821 6,364 Interest income (2,053 ) (98 ) Interest expense 2,667 2,664 Provision for income taxes 86 — EBITDA (73,979 ) (48,482 ) Stock-based compensation 8,991 12,514 CEO transition costs(1) 159 — Payroll taxes expense on employee stock transactions 44 205 Legal settlement 1,100 304 Restructuring charges(2) 36,388 — Other (income) expense, net — 139 Adjusted EBITDA $ (27,297 ) $ (35,320 )

(1) The CEO transition charges for the three months ended March 31, 2023 consists of retention bonuses for certain executives incurred in connection with our founder's resignation on June 6, 2022.

(2) The restructuring charges for the three months ended March 31, 2023 consists of impairment of right-of-use assets and property and equipment, employee severance charges, and other charges, including legal and transportation expenses.

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, in order to calculate non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted, is as follows (in thousands, except share and per share data):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (82,500 ) $ (57,412 ) Stock-based compensation 8,991 12,514 Payroll tax expense on employee stock transactions 44 205 CEO transition costs 159 — Restructuring charges 36,388 — Legal settlement 1,100 304 Provision for income taxes 86 — Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (35,732 ) $ (44,389 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used to calculate Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted 99,608,071 93,476,106 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.47 )

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to free cash flow for each of the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (30,433 ) $ (49,354 ) Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized proprietary software development costs (15,920 ) (8,447 ) Free Cash Flow $ (46,353 ) $ (57,801 )

Key Financial and Operating Metrics: