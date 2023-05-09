National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 4.0% Increase to Quarterly Dividend and Increase in its Stock Repurchase Program to $50 million

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend to shareholders. The quarterly cash dividend will increase 4.0% from twenty-five cents ($0.25) to twenty-six cents ($0.26) per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2023.



“We are very pleased to be delivering a 4.0% increase in our dividend over the last quarter. Our strong capital position and ample liquidity, coupled with our first quarter 2023 record earnings continue to drive attractive shareholder returns,” said Chairman and CEO, Tim Laney.

Additionally, NBHC announced today that its Board of Directors authorized an increase to its repurchase authority of up to $50.0 million of the Company’s common stock from time to time either in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The new program of $50.0 million replaces the previously authorized program in its entirety.

As of the close of business on May 5, 2023 the Company had outstanding 37,710,702 shares of Class A Common Stock, excluding 195,287 shares of restricted Class A common stock issued but not yet vested.

