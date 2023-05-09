Submit Release
Mannkind Corporation Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results

Conference Call to Begin Today at 5:00 p.m. (ET)

  • 1Q 2023 Total Revenues of $41 million; +239% vs. 1Q 2022
  • 1Q 2023 Revenues associated with Tyvaso DPI of $23 million
  • 1Q 2023 Loss from operations decreased 72% vs. 1Q 2022 to $6 million
  • $167 million of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Demand for Tyvaso DPI® has been very strong, which resulted in $23 million in revenues in the first quarter of 2023,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “I'm excited about our inhaled platform and orphan lung pipeline as we get ready to launch our Phase 2/3 inhaled clofazimine trial for patients in the second half of 2023.”

Revenue Highlights

  Three Months
Ended March 31,		  
  2023   2022   $ Change   % Change  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Net revenue – Afrezza $ 12,423   $ 9,826   $ 2,597   26 %
Net revenue – V-Go   5,139       $ 5,139   *  
Revenue – collaborations and services   11,386     2,166   $ 9,220   426 %
Royalties – collaborations   11,678       $ 11,678   *  
Total revenues $ 40,626   $ 11,992   $ 28,634   239 %

___________________
* Not meaningful

Afrezza® net revenue for the first quarter of 2023 increased compared to the same period in 2022 as a result of higher product demand, higher price (including a more favorable gross-to-net adjustment) and a more favorable cartridge mix. V-Go® was acquired in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in collaborations and services revenue reflected that the commercial manufacturing of Tyvaso DPI had not yet commenced in the prior period. Royalties related to Tyvaso DPI, launched in the second quarter of 2022 by United Therapeutics (“UT”), continued to grow based on strong patient demand.

Commercial product gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was 69% compared to 77% for the same period in 2022 primarily related to the addition of V-Go in the second quarter of 2022 which had a lower gross margin than Afrezza.

Cost of revenue – collaborations and services for the first quarter of 2023 was $10.7 million compared to $8.7 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $2.0 million, due to an increase in manufacturing activities for Tyvaso DPI.

Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $5.6 million compared to $3.5 million for the same period in 2022. The $2.1 million increase was primarily attributed to costs incurred to develop our product pipeline, including MNKD-101 (inhaled clofazimine) and the Afrezza pediatrics clinical study (INHALE-1).

Selling expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $13.3 million compared to $12.7 million for the same period in 2022. The $0.6 million increase was primarily due to V-Go promotional efforts and increased headcount after the acquisition in the second quarter of 2022 as well as an increase in Afrezza promotional activities, partially offset by the termination of an Afrezza pilot promotional effort targeting primary care physicians which ended in the third quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $10.5 million compared to $7.9 million for the same period in 2022. The $2.6 million increase was primarily attributable to higher stock-based compensation, increased headcount, and higher professional fees.

Interest expense on financing liability was $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and remained consistent with the same period in 2022.

Interest expense on notes was $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2023 and remained consistent with the same period in 2022 due to fixed interest rates and no changes in debt balances.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2023 were $166.6 million.

Conference Call

MannKind will host a conference call and presentation webcast to discuss these results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Company’s website at mannkindcorp.com under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available on MannKind's website for 14 days.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.  These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding MannKind’s pipeline advancement, including the planned launch of MannKind's inhaled clofazimine trial for patients in the second half of 2023. Words such as “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intend”, “will”, “goal”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon MannKind’s current expectations. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with manufacturing and supply, risks associated with product commercialization, risks associated with developing product candidates, risks associated with MannKind’s ability to manage its existing cash resources or raise additional cash resources, and other risks detailed in MannKind’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the “Risk Factors” heading of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, and under the “Risk Factors” heading of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, being filed with the SEC later today. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and MannKind undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Tyvaso DPI is a trademark of United Therapeutics Corporation.

AFREZZA, MANNKIND, and V-GO are registered trademarks of MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Contact:
Rose Alinaya, Investor Relations
(818) 661-5000
IR@mannkindcorp.com


MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

     
  Three Months
Ended March 31,		  
  2023     2022  
  (In thousands except per share data)  
Revenues:          
Net revenue – commercial product sales $ 17,562     $ 9,826  
Revenue – collaborations and services   11,386       2,166  
Royalties – collaborations   11,678        
Total revenues   40,626       11,992  
Expenses:          
Cost of goods sold   5,530       2,284  
Cost of revenue – collaborations and services   10,683       8,714  
Research and development   5,605       3,536  
Selling   13,310       12,728  
General and administrative   10,542       7,969  
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transaction   954       (1,983 )
Total expenses   46,624       33,248  
Loss from operations   (5,998 )     (21,256 )
Other (expense) income:          
Interest income, net   1,302       377  
Interest expense on financing liability   (2,424 )     (2,371 )
Interest expense on notes   (2,786 )     (2,748 )
Other income   111        
Total other expense   (3,797 )     (4,742 )
Loss before income tax expense   (9,795 )     (25,998 )
Benefit from income taxes          
Net loss $ (9,795 )   $ (25,998 )
Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.04 )   $ (0.10 )
Shares used to compute net loss per share
   – basic and diluted		   263,969       251,887  
               
               

MANNKIND CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

     
  March 31,  
  2023     2022  
  (In thousands except share and per share data)  
ASSETS          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,869     $ 69,767  
Short-term investments   80,273       101,079  
Accounts receivable, net   19,714       16,801  
Inventory   21,998       21,772  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   15,445       25,477  
Total current assets   223,299       234,896  
Property and equipment, net   54,837       45,126  
Goodwill   1,998       2,428  
Other intangible asset   1,133       1,153  
Long-term investments   492       1,961  
Other assets   16,378       9,718  
Total assets $ 298,137     $ 295,282  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 13,889     $ 11,052  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   32,995       35,553  
Financing liability – current   9,626       9,565  
Midcap credit facility – current   11,667        
Deferred revenue – current   2,316       1,733  
Recognized loss on purchase commitments – current   11,360       9,393  
Total current liabilities   81,853       67,296  
Mann Group convertible note   8,829       8,829  
Accrued interest – Mann Group convertible note   54       55  
Financing liability – long term   94,441       94,512  
Midcap credit facility   27,704       39,264  
Senior convertible notes   225,761       225,397  
Recognized loss on purchase commitments – long term   59,829       62,916  
Operating lease liability   4,879       5,343  
Deferred revenue – long term   45,659       37,684  
Milestone liabilities   4,524       4,524  
Deposits from customer          
Total liabilities   553,533       545,820  
Stockholders' deficit:          
Undesignated preferred stock, $0.01 par value – 10,000,000 shares
   authorized; no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2023
   and December 31, 2022		          
Common stock, $0.01 par value – 400,000,000 shares authorized,
   264,278,760 and 263,793,305 shares issued and outstanding as of
   March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively		   2,643       2,638  
Additional paid-in capital   2,969,225       2,964,293  
Accumulated deficit   (3,227,264 )     (3,217,469 )
Total stockholders' deficit   (255,396 )     (250,538 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 298,137     $ 295,282  

