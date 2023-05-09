Methode Announces Preliminary Results of Subsequent Offer for Shares of Nordic Lights Group Corporation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting system and power distribution applications, announced that, the subsequent offer period for its public tender offer for all the remaining outstanding shares of Nordic Lights Group Corporation, which commenced on April 24, 2023, has expired as of May 8, 2023, and the preliminary results are:



1,400,517 shares were validly tendered during the subsequent offer period representing approximately 6.7 percent of the share capital of Nordic Lights; and

together with the shares validly tendered during the original offer period (which expired on April 14, 2023) and which have otherwise since been acquired by Methode, this represents approximately 98.9 percent of the share capital of Nordic Lights.

Methode expects to confirm the final results of the subsequent offer on May 11, 2023, and to settle the consideration due to tendering shareholders on May 12, 2023. As previously announced, Methode intends to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Nordic Lights by way of compulsory redemption proceedings under Finnish law and apply for its delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as soon as reasonably practicable.

Nordic Lights is a premium provider of high-quality lighting solutions for heavy-duty equipment that focuses on five end-user segments: mining, construction, forestry, agriculture and material handling. They manufacture lights for three main application areas: work lights, driving lights and signal lights.

Moelis & Company LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Methode. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, together with Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd served as Methode’s outside legal co-counsel. Hill+Knowlton Strategies served as Methode’s communications advisor.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, consumer appliance, and medical devices. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that, to the extent they are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding future business strategies, growth plans, revenues and operating performance that are not historical information and speak only as of the date of this release. In some instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms believes”, “intends”, “may”, “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are subject to the safe harbor protection provided under the securities laws and Methode undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Methode's expectations on a quarterly basis or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, as to the success of the Nordic Lights acquisition. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in Methode's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual and quarterly reports.

