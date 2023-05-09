Submit Release
Alkami to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that company leadership will be attending the Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 and the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023. Where applicable, a webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at investors.alkami.com.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc.  is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com

