ESCO Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

- Q2 GAAP EPS $0.69 - Adjusted EPS $0.76 - Q2 Sales increase 12% to $229 Million - $252 Million in Q2 Orders - Book-to-bill of 1.10x -

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q2 2023).

Operating Highlights

  • Q2 2023 GAAP EPS increased 8 percent to $0.69 per share compared to $0.64 per share in Q2 2022.   Q2 2023 Adjusted EPS increased 17 percent to $0.76 per share compared to $0.65 per share in Q2 2022.
  • Q2 2023 Sales increased $24.2 million (11.8 percent) to $229.1 million compared to $204.9 million in Q2 2022.
  • Q2 2023 Entered Orders increased $15.1 million (6 percent) over the prior year period to $251.6 million (book-to-bill of 1.10x), resulting in record ending backlog of $741 million.
  • Net cash used by operating activities was $5 million YTD 2023, as cash flow was negatively impacted by higher working capital requirements, with higher accounts receivable being driven by increased sales and higher inventory related to timing and supply chain issues.  
  • Net debt (total borrowings less cash on hand) was $113 million, resulting in a 0.86x leverage ratio and $582 million in liquidity at March 31, 2023.

Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “Q2 was another solid quarter operationally, as ESCO delivered double-digit revenue growth, expanded operating margins, and achieved 17 percent adjusted earnings per share growth.   It has been an exciting time for me to step into the CEO role. The business has clear momentum and secular growth drivers that should carry us through this year and beyond. We continue to see exciting developments across our aerospace and defense portfolio, with commercial aerospace, military aerospace and Navy customers driving high levels of business activity. We also see growth drivers continue to solidify in the utility and renewable energy markets, which makes us feel good about the long-term prospects for our Utility Solutions Group. Our Test business had a slightly down quarter but serves a variety of strong end markets and offers broad capabilities that give us confidence in its long-term outlook. It is an exciting time to be at ESCO and I look forward to working with leadership across the company as we move our businesses forward.     

“Entered orders remained strong in the quarter, with solid growth in commercial aerospace and renewables.   All three segments had book-to-bills above 1.0 and for the second consecutive quarter, we achieved record ending backlog at $741 million.

“Our teams across the company continue to do an excellent job driving growth and delivering solid operating results while navigating challenges related to inflation, supply chain constraints and labor shortages. Even with our strong performance year-to-date, we are still managing some past-due backlog challenges driven by these factors. I’d like to personally thank all of our employees for their dedication, persistence, and tremendous efforts. Their commitment is key to our solid results.”

Segment Performance

Aerospace & Defense (A&D)

  • Sales increased $14.2 million (17 percent) to $99.0 million in Q2 2023 from $84.8 million in Q2 2022. Sales growth was driven by commercial aerospace, which increased $8.1 million (27 percent) to $38.2 million in the quarter. In addition, defense aerospace and Navy also delivered solid sales growth.  
  • Q2 2023 EBIT increased $4.5 million to $18.8 million from $14.3 million in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBIT increased $5.1 million (35.2 percent) in Q2 2023 to $19.6 million (19.8 percent margin) from $14.5 million (17.1 percent margin) in Q2 2022.
  • Entered Orders increased $17 million (18 percent) to $112 million in Q2 2023 compared to $95 million in Q2 2022.   The orders strength was driven by commercial OEM build rate increases, market share gains at Mayday, a large aftermarket order at PTI, and $7 million in acquired backlog related to CMT. A&D’s book-to-bill of 1.13x in the quarter resulted in record ending backlog of $435 million.

Utility Solutions Group (USG)

  • Sales increased $15.0 million (23 percent) to $79.2 million in Q2 2023 from $64.2 million in Q2 2022. Doble’s sales increased by $10.5 million (19 percent) driven by a strong quarter for condition monitoring products, services, and high voltage test equipment at Phenix.   NRG sales increased $4.5 million (47 percent) on continued strength in the renewables end-market.
  • EBIT increased $2.8 million in Q2 2023 to $14.1 million from $11.3 million in Q2 2022. There were no adjustments to Q2 2023 EBIT of $14.1 million (17.8 percent margin), which also increased $2.8 million from Q2 2022 Adjusted EBIT of $11.3 million (17.7 percent margin). Margins were unfavorably impacted by product mix and increased event costs as trade show activity continued to normalize post-COVID.
  • Entered Orders decreased $2 million (2 percent) to $85 million in Q2 2023. The decrease in orders was primarily driven by an $8 million (11 percent) decrease at Doble related to the timing of a large multi-year DUC contract renewal in the prior year Q2. Order strength continues across the Doble portfolio, highlighted by significant condition monitoring orders. NRG orders increased by $6 million (54 percent) related to continuing strength in both wind and solar, and with significant orders by solar resource monitoring (SRM) customers in the U.S. and Europe. USG’s book-to-bill of 1.07x in the quarter resulted in an ending backlog of $143 million, which is up $26 million compared to prior year.

Test

  • Sales decreased $4.9 million (9 percent) to $51.0 million in Q2 2023 from $55.9 million in Q2 2022, with sales increases in Europe more than offset by declines in the U.S. and Asia. There were disruptions in test and measurement project execution in China related to re-opening of the economy after prior zero-COVID policies.
  • EBIT decreased $1.3 million in Q2 2023 to $7.2 million (14.2 percent margin) from $8.5 million (15.2 percent margin) in Q2 2022 related to lower volume in China. There were no adjustments in either year for the Test segment.  
  • Entered Orders decreased $0.1 million to $55.3 million in Q2 2023 compared to $55.4 million in Q2 2022. Despite the slight decrease in orders, it was a solid orders quarter for Test with a book-to-bill of 1.09x, which resulted in an ending backlog of $163 million.

Share Repurchase Program
During Q2 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 81,000 shares for $7.1 million. $8.1 million was paid in the quarter related to the Q2 shares purchased and included $1.0 million related to December purchases that settled in January. Year-to-date, the company has repurchased approximately 138,000 shares for $12.2 million.

Dividend Payment
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on July 19, 2023 to stockholders of record on July 5, 2023.

Business Outlook – 2023
The strength of our first half results gives us added confidence in our ability to deliver solid revenue and earnings growth in 2023 and we are again increasing our earnings guidance. We now expect current year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 (11 to 14 percent growth). This is based on sales in a range of $930 to $950 million (8 to 11 percent annual growth). Consistent with prior years, revenues and Adjusted EPS are expected to grow sequentially throughout the year. Our expectation is for Q3 Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.96 to $1.01 per share (8 to 13 percent growth).

Board of Directors
Effective June 30, 2023, and consistent with the succession plan previously announced, Vic Richey will retire from his roles as a director of the Company, the Executive Chair of the Board, and an employee of the Company. Related to this change, independent director Robert Phillippy has been appointed to serve as Chair of the Board. James Stolze will remain a director but has resigned his position as Lead Director. In addition, given that the role of Board Chair will be held by an independent director, the position of Lead Director has been eliminated by the Board. Patrick Dewar has been appointed to serve as Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee.   All of the foregoing changes are effective June 30, 2023.

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, May 9, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q2 2023 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on ESCO’s investor website at https://investor.escotechnologies.com. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call on ESCO’s investor website.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding Management’s expectations for fiscal 2023, the effects of continuing inflationary pressures, higher interest rates, pressures related to supply chain performance and labor shortages, our guidance for 2023 including revenues, revenue growth, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA margin; the effects of acquisitions, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022; the availability and acceptance of viable COVID-19 vaccines by enough of the U.S. and world’s population to curtail the pandemic; the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of known or unknown COVID-19 variants including labor shortages, facility closures, shelter in place policies or quarantines, material shortages, transportation delays, termination or delays of Company contracts, and the inability of our suppliers or customers to perform; the impacts of natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties; the success of the Company’s acquisition efforts; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; labor disputes; changes in U.S. tax laws and regulations; other changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and foreign taxation; changes in interest rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration of recently acquired businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share (EPS) excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT and EBITDA are also measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

About ESCO Technologies
ESCO is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, Navy, space, and process markets worldwide and composite-based products and solutions for Navy, defense, and industrial customers. ESCO is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.
   
   

   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
    
          Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2023		   Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2022		  
                 
Net Sales $ 229,136   204,928    
Cost and Expenses:          
  Cost of sales   142,296   128,375    
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   53,877   47,959    
  Amortization of intangible assets   7,030   6,510    
  Interest expense   2,269   1,020    
  Other expenses (income), net   314   (604 )  
    Total costs and expenses   205,786   183,260    
                 
Earnings before income taxes   23,350   21,668    
Income tax expense   5,472   5,085    
                 
    Net earnings $ 17,878   16,583    
                 
      Diluted - GAAP $ 0.69   0.64    
                 
      Diluted - As Adjusted Basis $ 0.76 (1 ) 0.65   (2 )
                 
      Diluted average common shares O/S:   25,895   26,045    
                 
(1 ) Q2 2023 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.07 per share of after-tax charges consisting of $0.04 of executive management transition costs at Corporate, $0.02 of CMT acquisition inventory step-up charges and $0.01 of restructuring charges within the A&D segment.
                 
(2 ) Q2 2022 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.01 per share of after-tax charges associated with the NEco acquisition inventory step-up charge and Corporate acquisition related costs.

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
    
          Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2023		   Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2022		  
                 
Net Sales $ 434,637   381,938    
Cost and Expenses:          
  Cost of sales   268,679   236,680    
  Selling, general and administrative expenses   105,179   94,594    
  Amortization of intangible assets   13,891   12,977    
  Interest expense   3,927   1,753    
  Other expenses (income), net   712   (571 )  
    Total costs and expenses   392,388   345,433    
                 
Earnings before income taxes   42,249   36,505    
Income tax expense   9,644   8,398    
                 
    Net earnings $ 32,605   28,107    
                 
      Diluted - GAAP $ 1.26   1.08    
                 
      Diluted - As Adjusted Basis $ 1.36 (1 ) 1.11   (2 )
                 
      Diluted average common shares O/S:   25,919   26,098    
                 
(1 ) YTD Q2 2023 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.10 per share of after-tax charges consisting of $0.06 of executive management transition costs at Corporate, $0.02 of CMT acquisition inventory step-up charges and $0.02 of restructuring charges within the A&D segment.
                 
(2 ) YTD Q2 2022 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.03 per share of after-tax charges associated with the Altanova & NEco acquisition inventory step-up charges and Corporate acquisition related costs.

    
    

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
        GAAP   As Adjusted  
        Q2 2023   Q2 2022   Q2 2023   Q2 2022  
Net Sales                  
  Aerospace & Defense $ 98,982     84,821     98,982     84,821    
  USG   79,161     64,191     79,161     64,191    
  Test   50,993     55,916     50,993     55,916    
    Totals $ 229,136     204,928     229,136     204,928    
                       
EBIT                    
  Aerospace & Defense $ 18,795     14,349     19,595     14,489    
  USG   14,061     11,314     14,061     11,331    
  Test   7,226     8,494     7,226     8,494    
  Corporate   (14,463 )   (11,469 )   (12,963 )   (11,344 )  
    Consolidated EBIT   25,619     22,688     27,919     22,970    
    Less: Interest expense   (2,269 )   (1,020 )   (2,269 )   (1,020 )  
    Less: Income tax expense (5,472 )   (5,085 )   (6,001 )   (5,150 )  
    Net earnings $ 17,878     16,583     19,649     16,800    
                          
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings were $19.6 million in Q2 2023 which excludes $0.07 per share of after-tax charges consisting of $0.04 of executive management transition costs at Corporate, $0.02 of CMT acquisition inventory step-up charges and $0.01 of restructuring charges within the A&D segment.
                       
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings were $16.8 million in Q2 2022 which excludes $0.01 per share of after-tax charges associated with the NEco acquisition inventory step-up charge and Corporate acquisition related costs.
                       
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:       Q2 2023   Q2 2022  
        Q2 2023   Q2 2022   - As Adjusted   - As Adjusted  
Consolidated EBITDA $ 38,162     34,808     40,462     35,090    
Less: Depr & Amort   (12,543 )   (12,120 )   (12,543 )   (12,120 )  
Consolidated EBIT   25,619     22,688     27,919     22,970    
Less: Interest expense   (2,269 )   (1,020 )   (2,269 )   (1,020 )  
Less: Income tax expense   (5,472 )   (5,085 )   (6,001 )   (5,150 )  
Net earnings $ 17,878     16,583     19,649     16,800    
                       

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
        GAAP   As Adjusted  
        YTD Q2 2023   YTD Q2 2022   YTD Q2 2023   YTD Q2 2022  
Net Sales                  
  Aerospace & Defense $ 181,965     155,065     181,965     155,065    
  USG   150,206     127,676     150,206     127,676    
  Test   102,466     99,197     102,466     99,197    
    Totals $ 434,637     381,938     434,637     381,938    
                       
EBIT                    
  Aerospace & Defense $ 31,331     24,304     32,330     24,639    
  USG   30,192     24,705     30,192     25,172    
  Test   12,637     12,459     12,637     12,459    
  Corporate   (27,984 )   (23,210 )   (25,691 )   (22,905 )  
    Consolidated EBIT   46,176     38,258     49,468     39,365    
    Less: Interest expense   (3,927 )   (1,753 )   (3,927 )   (1,753 )  
    Less: Income tax expense (9,644 )   (8,398 )   (10,401 )   (8,653 )  
    Net earnings $ 32,605     28,107     35,140     28,959    
                          
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings were $35.1 million in YTD 2023 which excludes $0.10 per share of after-tax charges consisting of $0.06 of executive management transition costs at Corporate, $0.02 of CMT acquisition inventory step-up charges and $0.02 of restructuring charges within the A&D segment.
                       
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings were $29.0 million in YTD Q2 2022 which excludes $0.03 per share of after-tax charges associated with the Altanova & NEco acquisition inventory step-up charges and Corporate acquisition related costs.
                       
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:       YTD Q2 2023   YTD Q2 2022  
        YTD Q2 2023   YTD Q2 2022   - As Adjusted   - As Adjusted  
Consolidated EBITDA $ 71,086     62,550     74,378     63,657    
Less: Depr & Amort   (24,910 )   (24,292 )   (24,910 )   (24,292 )  
Consolidated EBIT   46,176     38,258     49,468     39,365    
Less: Interest expense   (3,927 )   (1,753 )   (3,927 )   (1,753 )  
Less: Income tax expense   (9,644 )   (8,398 )   (10,401 )   (8,653 )  
Net earnings $ 32,605     28,107     35,140     28,959    
                       

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
        March 31,
2023		   September 30,
2022
             
Assets          
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,221   97,724
  Accounts receivable, net   180,817   164,645
  Contract assets   128,205   125,154
  Inventories   185,753   162,403
  Other current assets   27,144   22,696
    Total current assets   570,140   572,622
  Property, plant and equipment, net   154,020   155,973
  Intangible assets, net   401,717   394,464
  Goodwill   505,194   492,709
  Operating lease assets   41,418   29,150
  Other assets   10,113   9,538
      $ 1,682,602   1,654,456
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
  Current maturities of long-term debt $ 20,000   20,000
  Accounts payable   79,619   78,746
  Contract liabilities   119,970   125,009
  Other current liabilities   77,466   94,374
    Total current liabilities   297,055   318,129
  Deferred tax liabilities   81,150   82,023
  Non-current operating lease liabilities   37,657   24,853
  Other liabilities   44,945   48,294
  Long-term debt   141,000   133,000
  Shareholders' equity   1,080,795   1,048,157
      $ 1,682,602   1,654,456

   
    

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
       
    Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2023		   Six Months
Ended
March 31, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net earnings $ 32,605     28,107  
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash        
(used) provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   24,910     24,292  
Stock compensation expense   5,309     3,428  
Changes in assets and liabilities   (67,140 )   (41,451 )
Effect of deferred taxes   (1,145 )   8,627  
Net cash (used) provided by operating activities   (5,461 )   23,003  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   (17,901 )   (15,592 )
Capital expenditures   (10,305 )   (20,715 )
Additions to capitalized software   (5,918 )   (4,727 )
Net cash used by investing activities   (34,124 )   (41,034 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from long-term debt   68,000     88,000  
Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings   (60,000 )   (46,000 )
Dividends paid   (4,128 )   (4,150 )
Purchases of common stock into treasury   (12,217 )   (17,878 )
Other   (2,374 )   (2,719 )
Net cash (used) provided by financing activities   (10,719 )   17,253  
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   801     (1,130 )
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (49,503 )   (1,908 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period   97,724     56,232  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 48,221     54,324  

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
Backlog And Entered Orders - Q2 2023   Aerospace & Defense   USG   Test   Total
  Beginning Backlog - 1/1/23 $ 422,551     137,286     158,584     718,421  
  Entered Orders   111,677     84,571     55,328     251,576  
  Sales     (98,982 )   (79,161 )   (50,993 )   (229,136 )
  Ending Backlog - 3/31/23 $ 435,246     142,696     162,919     740,861  
                     
                     
                     
Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q2 2023   Aerospace & Defense   USG   Test   Total
  Beginning Backlog - 10/1/22 $ 408,269     128,156     158,597     695,022  
  Entered Orders   208,942     164,746     106,788     480,476  
  Sales     (181,965 )   (150,206 )   (102,466 )   (434,637 )
  Ending Backlog - 3/31/23 $ 435,246     142,696     162,919     740,861  

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
   
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2023          
  EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2023 $ 0.69      
  Adjustments (defined below)   0.07      
  EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2023 $ 0.76      
             
  Adjustments exclude $0.07 per share consisting of executive management transition costs
  at Corporate, CMT acquisition inventory step-up charges and restructuring charges within
  the A&D segment in the second quarter of 2023.          
  The $0.07 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $2.3M of pre-tax charges  
  offset by $529K of tax benefit for net impact of $1,771K.          
             
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2022          
  EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2022 $ 0.64      
  Adjustments (defined below)   0.01      
  EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2022 $ 0.65      
             
  Adjustments exclude $0.01 per share consisting of NEco acquisition inventory  
  step-up charges and Corporate related acquisition costs in the second quarter of 2022.
  The $0.01 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $282K of pre-tax charges  
  offset by $65K of tax benefit for net impact of $217K.          
             
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2023          
  EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2023 $ 1.26      
  Adjustments (defined below)   0.10      
  EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2023 $ 1.36      
             
  Adjustments exclude $0.10 per share consisting of executive management transition costs
  at Corporate, CMT acquisition inventory step-up charges and restructuring charges within
  the A&D segment in the first six months of 2023.          
  The $0.10 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $3,292K of pre-tax charges
  offset by $757K of tax benefit for net impact of $2,535K.          
             
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2022          
  EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2022 $ 1.08      
  Adjustments (defined below)   0.03      
  EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2022 $ 1.11      
             
  Adjustments exclude $0.03 per share consisting of Altanova & NEco acquisition inventory
  step-up charges and Corporate related acquisition costs in the first six months of 2022.
  The $0.03 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $1,107K of pre-tax charges
  offset by $255K of tax benefit for net impact of $852K.          

       
   
You just read:

ESCO Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

