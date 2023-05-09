H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results; Provides Update on FY23

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released its financial results1 for the fiscal 2023 third quarter ended March 31, 2023.



For the third quarter, the Company delivered revenue of $2.1 billion, an increase of 2%; earnings per share from continuing operations 2 of $4.14, an increase of 2%; and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations 2 of $4.20, an increase of 2%

Tax season ended with strong performance in DIY; Assisted realized 4% growth in net average charge alongside positive customer satisfaction metrics

The Company is updating its fiscal year 2023 outlook due to softer than expected industry volume, its own Assisted volume, and the expected impact of foreign exchange rates

"Tax season 2023 was not the return to normal as anticipated post-pandemic. Consumers adjusted to smaller refunds, and many shifted to balance due. The industry contracted as those not required to file didn’t, and there was an impact from the IRS’ extending the filing deadline in certain states,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block's president and chief executive officer. “Despite these unusual dynamics, we were pleased to see our strategy work in DIY, continued strong growth in our virtual Assisted offering, and the benefit from pricing power and positive customer sentiment in our Assisted business as we grew penetration with higher income filers.”

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

Total revenue of $2.1 billion, increased by $31.9 million, or 2%, to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by a higher net average charge in the Assisted category, partially offset by lower software sales and a decline in online paid returns during the quarter compared to the prior year.

Total operating expenses of $1.2 billion increased by $52.8 million, primarily due to higher field wages and the timing of advertising, partially offset by lower bad debt, legal fees, and consulting and outsourced services.

Pretax income decreased by $6.4 million to $855.4 million.

Earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased from $4.06 to $4.14 and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations2 increased from $4.11 to $4.20, due to fewer shares outstanding from share repurchases.

Capital Allocation

The Company has approximately $900.0 million remaining on its latest $1.25 billion share repurchase authorization available through fiscal year 2025.

As previously announced, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share will be paid on July 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962.

Since 2016, the Company has returned more than $3 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends, buying back over one third of its shares outstanding3.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

"Due to lighter than expected Assisted client volumes this season, as well as an expected foreign exchange impact of about $20 million, we are updating our full year outlook. Despite this change, I’m pleased that we still expect EBITDA and EPS to grow," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "As we have shared, regardless of nuances year to year, we produce significant cash flow, pay a growing dividend, and buy back a meaningful amount of shares. We are confident in our ability to drive ongoing value for shareholders with these practices."

Due to softer industry volumes, the Company now expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $3.440 to $3.465 billion, from $3.535 to $3.585 billion

EBITDA 4 to be in the range of $895 to $910 million, from $915 to $950 million

to be in the range of $895 to $910 million, from $915 to $950 million Adjusted diluted earnings per share4 to be in the range of $3.65 to $3.80, from $3.70 to $3.95

The Company continues to expect:

Effective tax rate to be approximately 22%

Double-digit adjusted earnings per share4 growth annually through 2025

Conference Call

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "calls for," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They also include the expected impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including, without limitation, the impact on economic and financial markets, the Company’s capital resources and financial condition, the expected use of proceeds under the Company’s revolving credit facility, future expenditures, potential regulatory actions, such as extensions of tax filing deadlines or other related relief, changes in consumer behaviors and modifications to the Company’s operations related thereto. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3Shares outstanding calculated as of April 30, 2016.

4Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.

FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES: U.S. tax preparation and related services: Assisted tax preparation $ 1,453,049 $ 1,392,142 $ 1,530,577 $ 1,456,594 Royalties 150,163 158,786 161,337 169,548 DIY tax preparation 167,022 175,184 182,330 188,455 Refund Transfers 117,384 132,223 120,210 134,665 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 16,750 17,222 58,840 59,373 Tax Identity Shield® 8,720 9,078 19,237 19,431 Other 10,972 10,584 28,845 27,736 Total U.S. tax preparation and related services 1,924,060 1,895,219 2,101,376 2,055,802 Financial services: Emerald Card® and SpruceSM 44,358 50,660 68,448 103,748 Interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceSM 33,750 30,535 47,267 43,438 Total financial services 78,108 81,195 115,715 147,186 International 69,417 65,232 156,297 151,464 Wave 22,064 20,111 66,651 58,745 Total revenues $ 2,093,649 $ 2,061,757 $ 2,440,039 $ 2,413,197 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 480,779 435,345 618,656 561,482 Other wages 73,503 78,584 207,786 200,715 Benefits and other compensation 100,368 91,051 169,477 146,708 654,650 604,980 995,919 908,905 Occupancy 118,111 111,405 316,874 306,523 Marketing and advertising 210,508 196,582 236,299 223,796 Depreciation and amortization 32,313 36,116 98,660 107,462 Bad debt 34,273 45,051 57,018 59,760 Other 179,292 182,258 363,081 373,458 Total operating expenses 1,229,147 1,176,392 2,067,851 1,979,904 Other income (expense), net 13,224 238 21,020 1,989 Interest expense on borrowings (22,298 ) (23,746 ) (57,107 ) (69,661 ) Pretax income 855,428 861,857 336,101 365,621 Income taxes 209,351 186,884 78,254 29,666 Net income from continuing operations 646,077 674,973 257,847 335,955 Net loss from discontinued operations (2,648 ) (1,796 ) (6,418 ) (4,984 ) Net income $ 643,429 $ 673,177 $ 251,429 $ 330,971 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Continuing operations $ 4.14 $ 4.06 $ 1.62 $ 1.92 Discontinued operations (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Consolidated $ 4.12 $ 4.05 $ 1.58 $ 1.89 WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 155,561 165,612 158,488 174,142 Adjusted diluted EPS(1) $ 4.20 $ 4.11 $ 1.80 $ 2.11 EBITDA(1) $ 910,039 $ 921,719 $ 491,868 $ 542,744

(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 909,075 $ 885,015 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 25,270 165,698 Receivables, net 249,150 58,447 Income taxes receivable 32,584 202,838 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86,736 72,460 Total current assets 1,302,815 1,384,458 Property and equipment, net 136,132 123,912 Operating lease right of use assets 372,175 427,783 Intangible assets, net 293,447 309,644 Goodwill 769,557 760,401 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 226,527 208,948 Other noncurrent assets 57,254 54,012 Total assets $ 3,157,907 $ 3,269,158 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 236,388 $ 160,929 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 208,560 154,764 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 284,124 280,115 Operating lease liabilities 179,415 206,898 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 207,095 196,107 Total current liabilities 1,115,582 998,813 Long-term debt 1,488,457 1,486,876 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 256,119 226,362 Operating lease liabilities 199,086 228,820 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 135,055 116,656 Total liabilities 3,194,299 3,057,527 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 1,854 1,936 Additional paid-in capital 775,269 772,182 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,281 ) (21,645 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (109,384 ) 120,405 Less treasury shares, at cost (659,850 ) (661,247 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) (36,392 ) 211,631 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,157,907 $ 3,269,158





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Nine months ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 251,429 $ 330,971 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98,660 107,462 Provision 49,174 59,778 Deferred taxes 6,685 (85,122 ) Stock-based compensation 26,785 19,988 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (237,395 ) (233,362 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (17,438 ) (16,525 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes 122,025 122,112 Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities 22,054 36,960 Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves 179,692 36,244 Other, net (3,285 ) (5,378 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 498,386 373,128 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (56,661 ) (52,718 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (47,740 ) (25,465 ) Franchise loans funded (21,566 ) (18,468 ) Payments from franchisees 14,963 17,714 Other, net 9,717 7,831 Net cash used in investing activities (101,287 ) (71,106 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of line of credit borrowings (970,000 ) (705,000 ) Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 970,000 705,000 Dividends paid (133,762 ) (143,435 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (365,852 ) (555,247 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,427 4,605 Other, net (7,400 ) (13,389 ) Net cash used in financing activities (505,587 ) (707,466 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (7,880 ) (1,666 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (116,368 ) (407,110 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,050,713 1,584,164 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 934,345 $ 1,177,054 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid (received), net $ (110,028 ) $ 76,894 Interest paid on borrowings 59,429 58,009 Accrued additions to property and equipment 4,378 1,336 New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities 131,949 126,726 Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders 44,163 43,041





(in 000s) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income - as reported $ 643,429 $ 673,177 $ 251,429 $ 330,971 Discontinued operations, net 2,648 1,796 6,418 4,984 Net income from continuing operations - as reported 646,077 674,973 257,847 335,955 Add back: Income taxes 209,351 186,884 78,254 29,666 Interest expense 22,298 23,746 57,107 69,661 Depreciation and amortization 32,313 36,116 98,660 107,462 263,962 246,746 234,021 206,789 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 910,039 $ 921,719 $ 491,868 $ 542,744





Net income from continuing operations - as reported $ 646,077 $ 674,973 $ 257,847 $ 335,955 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 13,011 13,979 38,546 43,141 Tax effect of adjustments(1) (3,190 ) (4,545 ) (9,198 ) (10,102 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 655,898 $ 684,407 $ 287,195 $ 368,994 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as reported $ 4.14 $ 4.06 $ 1.62 $ 1.92 Adjustments, net of tax 0.06 0.05 0.18 0.19 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 4.20 $ 4.11 $ 1.80 $ 2.11

(1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, free cash flow and free cash flow yield. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.