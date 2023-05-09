Super League Sets First Quarter 2023 Earnings Date, May 15, 2023

Announces Participation In The Sidoti Micro Cap Conference May 10-11, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading publisher and creator of immersive experiences across the world’s largest metaverse gaming platforms, announced today that the Company will post its first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at approximately 4:10 pm Eastern Time. A webinar will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.



Super League First Quarter 2023 Earnings Webinar

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Time Dial-in: 888-506-0062 International Dial-in: 973-528-0011 Access Code: 512534 Webinar: Register Here

The Company will also present at the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference taking place on May 10-11, 2023, virtually. Ann Hand, Chief Executive Officer, and Clayton Haynes, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 4:00 pm Eastern Time. Additionally, management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference.

To register for the presentation, please click here. To schedule a meeting with Super League management, please contact your conference representative or email your request to SLGG@mzgroup.us.

