HCI Group Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- Pre-Tax Income of $23.1 million
First Quarter Gross Loss Ratio Improved to 33.6% from 40.6%
Greenleaf Sells Two Properties for a Gain of $8.9 Million

TAMPA, Fla., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, reported net income of $17.8 million, or $1.54 diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2023, compared with net income of $2.8 million, or $0.09 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the first quarter of 2023 was $17.4 million, or $1.50 diluted earnings per share, compared with adjusted net income of $5.5 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2022. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Management Commentary
“We are starting to see the benefits of the company’s underwriting and rate actions as well as the bold leadership provided by the Florida Legislature in 2022,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel.

First Quarter 2023 Commentary
Consolidated gross premiums earned in the first quarter of 2023 increased to $180.1 million from $178.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher average premium per policy offset by a decline in the number of policies in force.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance increased to $70.5 million from $53.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Ceded premiums represented 39.2% and 29.7% of gross premiums earned in the first quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net investment income increased to $17.7 million from $2.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase included a gain of $8.9 million from the sale of two real estate investment properties at Greenleaf. Also included in investment income was interest income of $7.7 million, which increased from $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 reflecting higher yields on fixed maturity securities, cash, and cash equivalents.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses decreased to $60.6 million from $72.7 million in the same period of 2022. Losses and loss adjustment expenses as a percent of gross premiums earned declined to 33.6% from 40.6% in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was driven by lower claims and litigation frequency in Florida.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses decreased to $22.7 million from $29.4 million in the same quarter of 2022 and declined from 16.4% of gross premiums earned to 12.6%, reflecting a higher mix of renewal policies and lower commissions.

General and administrative personnel expenses decreased to $13.5 million from $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, May 9, 2023, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com.

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 826822

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com through May 9, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 48147

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Simon Rosenberg
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-5261
srosenberg@hcigroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
HCI@gatewayir.com

 
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Q1 2023     Q1 2022     FY 2022  
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)        
Insurance Operations                
Gross Written Premiums:                
Homeowners Choice $ 85,153     $ 91,141     $ 377,860  
TypTap Insurance Company   114,701       86,153       348,159  
Total Gross Written Premiums   199,854       177,294       726,019  
                 
Gross Premiums Earned:                
Homeowners Choice   92,456       118,303       426,502  
TypTap Insurance Company   87,612       60,622       298,214  
Total Gross Premiums Earned   180,068       178,925       724,716  
                 
Gross Premiums Earned Loss Ratio   33.6 %     40.6 %     51.3 %
                 
Per Share Metrics                
GAAP Diluted EPS $ 1.54     $ 0.09     $ (6.24 )
Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 1.50     $ 0.34     $ (5.48 )
                 
Dividends per share $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 1.60  
                 
Book value per share at the end of period $ 20.97     $ 31.66     $ 18.91  
                 
Shares outstanding at the end of period   8,596,673       10,125,927       8,598,682  
                       


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
 
  March 31, 2023     December 31, 2022  
  (Unaudited)        
Assets          
Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $531,899 and $494,197, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively) $ 524,756     $ 483,901  
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $38,575 and $36,272, respectively)   37,415       34,583  
Limited partnership investments   24,520       25,702  
Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity         18  
Real estate investments   43,562       71,388  
Total investments   630,253       615,592  
           
Cash and cash equivalents   302,025       234,863  
Restricted cash   2,987       2,900  
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   2,525       1,952  
Income taxes receivable   707       2,807  
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $10,054 and $5,362, respectively)   44,966       34,998  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums   27,063       66,627  
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:          
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)   36,896       71,594  
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $453 and $454, respectively)   559,804       616,765  
Deferred policy acquisition costs   46,632       45,522  
Property and equipment, net   26,734       17,910  
Right-of-use-assets - operating leases   1,466       777  
Intangible assets, net   7,686       10,578  
Funds withheld for assumed business   45,274       48,772  
Other assets   36,104       31,671  
           
Total assets $ 1,771,122     $ 1,803,328  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 806,308     $ 863,765  
Unearned premiums   387,833       368,047  
Advance premiums   25,834       18,587  
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses   7,043       8,606  
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable   14,123       17,646  
Accrued expenses   20,633       14,534  
Reinsurance recovered in advance on unpaid losses         19,863  
Deferred income taxes, net   3,160       1,704  
Long-term debt   196,158       211,687  
Lease liabilities - operating leases   1,422       721  
Other liabilities   35,886       23,361  
           
Total liabilities   1,498,400       1,548,521  
           
Commitments and contingencies          
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   92,865       93,553  
           
Equity:          
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,596,673 and 8,598,682
shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)		          
Additional paid-in capital   332        
Retained income   185,028       172,482  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (5,098 )     (9,886 )
Total stockholders' equity   180,262       162,596  
Noncontrolling interests   (405 )     (1,342 )
Total equity   179,857       161,254  
           
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,771,122     $ 1,803,328  
               


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended  
  March 31,  
  2023     2022  
Revenue          
           
Gross premiums earned $ 180,068     $ 178,925  
Premiums ceded   (70,509 )     (53,162 )
           
Net premiums earned   109,559       125,763  
           
Net investment income   17,715       2,868  
Net realized investment losses   (1,149 )     (314 )
Net unrealized investment gains (losses)   529       (3,576 )
Policy fee income   1,090       1,057  
Other   1,285       1,242  
           
Total revenue   129,029       127,040  
           
Expenses          
           
Losses and loss adjustment expenses   60,565       72,704  
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses   22,720       29,408  
General and administrative personnel expenses   13,502       14,034  
Interest expense   2,801       601  
Other operating expenses   6,305       6,292  
           
Total expenses   105,893       123,039  
           
Income before income taxes   23,136       4,001  
           
Income tax expense   5,343       1,210  
           
Net income $ 17,793     $ 2,791  
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (2,324 )     (2,248 )
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   (131 )     360  
           
Net income after noncontrolling interests $ 15,338     $ 903  
           
Basic earnings per share $ 1.78     $ 0.09  
           
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.54     $ 0.09  
           
Dividends per share $ 0.40     $ 0.40  
               

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
GAAP March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
  Income     Shares (a)   Per Share   Income     Shares (a)   Per Share
  (Numerator)     (Denominator)   Amount   (Numerator)     (Denominator)   Amount
Net income $ 17,793             $ 2,791          
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (2,324 )             (2,248 )        
Less: TypTap Group's net (income) loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities   (131 )             360          
Net income attributable to HCI   15,338               903          
Less: Income attributable to participating securities   (564 )             (52 )        
Basic Earnings Per Share:                          
Income allocated to common stockholders   14,774       8,278   $ 1.78     851       9,479   $ 0.09
                           
Effect of Dilutive Securities: *                          
Stock options         45               135    
Convertible senior notes   1,921       2,537                  
Warrants                       153    
                           
Diluted Earnings Per Share:                          
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 16,695       10,860   $ 1.54   $ 851       9,767   $ 0.09
                           
(a) Shares in thousands.
* For the three months ended March 31, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a Non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income of HCI's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
GAAP Net income       $ 17,793           $ 2,791  
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $ (529 )         $ 3,576        
Less: Tax effect at 25.345% $ 134           $ (906 )      
Net adjustment to Net income       $ (395 )         $ 2,670  
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income       $ 17,398           $ 5,461  
                           

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted earnings per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
Non-GAAP March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
  Income     Shares (a)   Per Share   Income     Shares (a)   Per Share
  (Numerator)     (Denominator)   Amount   (Numerator)     (Denominator)   Amount
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 17,398             $ 5,461          
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (2,324 )           $ (2,248 )        
Less: TypTap Group's net (income) loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities   (127 )             340          
Net income attributable to HCI   14,947               3,553          
Less: Income attributable to participating securities   (550 )             (222 )        
                           
Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                          
Income allocated to common stockholders   14,397       8,278   $ 1.74     3,331       9,479   $ 0.35
                           
Effect of Dilutive Securities: *                          
Stock options         45               135    
Convertible senior notes   1,921       2,537                  
Warrants                       153    
                           
Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities:                          
Income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ 16,318     $ 10,860   $ 1.50   $ 3,331     $ 9,767   $ 0.34
                           
(a) Shares in thousands.
* For the three months ended March 31, 2023, warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, convertible senior notes were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.
 

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
GAAP diluted Earnings Per Share       $ 1.54           $ 0.09  
Net unrealized investment (gains) losses $ (0.05 )         $ 0.37        
Less: Tax effect at 25.345% $ 0.01           $ (0.12 )      
Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS       $ (0.04 )         $ 0.25  
Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS       $ 1.50           $ 0.34  

