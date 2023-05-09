During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, FDA has been closely monitoring the medical product supply chain with the expectation that it may be impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, potentially leading to supply disruptions or shortages of drug products in the U.S. FDA understands the significant impact that this can have on patient care and is doing everything within its authority to help prevent and alleviate shortages.

FDA continues to work closely with manufacturers to mitigate and prevent shortages as the COVID-19 situation evolves. Any shortages, including any related to COVID-19 will be posted on Drug Shortages webpage.

Information for Health Care Facilities and Providers on “in-use time”

FDA is aware that some health care facilities and providers are facing challenges in maintaining adequate supplies of certain drugs needed to treat patients with COVID-19. See Information for Health Care Facilities and Providers on “in-use time” for details for health care facilities and providers considering use of certain drugs, for which supplies may not be consistently available, beyond the labeled “in-use times.

Contact Us

For inquiries or for manufacturers to report shortages they may use our CDER Drug Shortage email address: drugshortages@fda.hhs.gov and manufacturers are encouraged to report shortages through our notification portal found on the Drug Shortage website.

Resources

For a comprehensive list of guidances, see COVID-19-Related Guidance Documents for Industry, FDA Staff, and Other Stakeholders.

More information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Drugs