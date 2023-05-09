Mullivaikal Kanchi to be distributed by People’s Movement for Referendum in Canada
As a result of the government's food blockade in Mullivaikal, the besieged Tamil population survived on a rice porridge known as "Mullivaikal Kanchi.”TORONTO, CANADA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- People’s Movement for Referendum announced today that they will start distributing Mullivaikal Kanchi to remember Tamil’s suffering, survival and Genocide.
* When: From Saturday May 13 to Thursday (May 18th).
* Where: New Spice-Land Supermarket- 6065 Steeles E, Toronto, ON M1X 1N5.
* Time: 10:00 am- 7:00pm.
* Contact: Dr. Kumuthini Kunaratnam
Email: PeoplesMovementForReferendum@gmail.com
In the midst of the war in Tamil areas in Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan government declared the establishment of a secure region known as the "No Fire Zone" and encouraged Tamils to relocate there for their protection. With faith in the government's assurance, tens of thousands of Tamil civilians, including children, relocated to the safe zone in a place called Mullivaikal.
Following the Tamil civilians' relocation to the No Fire Zone in Mullivaikal, the government forces bombed and shelled trapped Tamils with great intensity, resulting in tens of thousands of fatalities and many more injuries among the Tamils.
As per the UN's internal review on Sri Lanka, approximately 70,000 Tamils lost their lives during the final phase of the war in six months.
As a result of the government's food blockade in Mullivaikal, the besieged Tamil population survived on a rice porridge known as "Mullivaikal Kanchi."
By distributing Mullivaikal Kanchi, we aim to honor our people's endurance, resilience, and suffering during the horrific genocidal war against Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka.
We urge everyone to join in this remembrance.
