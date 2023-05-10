Gyrus is exhibiting at ATD International Conference & Exposition, ATD23
The Gyrus Systems team is excited to support ATD 2023 with a booth in the exhibit hall and a learning stage session.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gyrus Systems team is excited to support ATD 2023 with a booth in the exhibit hall. The Association for Talent Development has hosted conferences to educate and inspire professionals in the talent development field for 80 years. ATD’s annual conference brings together more than 9,500 professionals from over 80 countries to learn about trends and best practices, discover new tools and solutions, and share ideas with their peers.
Gyrus Systems will showcase the latest version of GyrusAim Learning Cloud at our Booth 830, one of the most modern, AI-enabled LMS solutions used by 600+ enterprises and Millions of learners worldwide. Also, Learning Stage Session on “Frustrations of L&D Leaders With Their LMS” on Monday, May 22nd, from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm PST in Expo Hall.
GyrusAim is one of the most preferred LMS solutions for healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, the public sector, and banking and finance companies.
Come and visit our booth 830 to get a live demo and learn how you can leverage its power to
- Centralize the overall training management.
- Quickly build employee skills and competencies.
- Ensure timely deployment and completion of compliance programs.
- Deliver a stellar onboarding experience to the new hires.
- Build personalized learning paths for leadership development.
About ATD:
For nearly 80 years, the Association for Talent Development (formerly ASTD) has hosted conferences to educate and inspire professionals in the talent development field. From the very first conference held in Chicago in 1945 which drew 56 attendees to today’s international event, learning and development professionals have come to expect only the best from ATD conferences.
Our commitment to providing world-class speakers, thought leadership, and unprecedented networking and collaboration opportunities make the ATD International Conference & Exposition the premier event for our field. More than 13,000 professionals from 80+ countries rely on ATD’s annual conference to learn about trends and best practices, discover new tools and solutions at the largest EXPO for training and development practitioners, and share ideas with peers who are committed to helping create a world that works better.
The L&D conference offers the depth and breadth of programming, EXPO suppliers, and networking that ATD’s international conference offers. Discover it for yourself.
About Gyrus
Gyrus Systems is the one-stop solution for the efficient management of any size training program. Since 1987, 575+ companies worldwide have used Gyrus Systems’ products to improve training effectiveness, organization efficiency, and to attain greater success within their respective industries. The company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.gyrus.com/.
