Nationally Known Life Coach Launches Free Midlife Coaching Series

Santa Fe, NM, May 09, 2023 -- Naraya Stein, Founder of JourneyMapping®, Mindful Midlife Reinvention, is offering a four-week free consulting series for people in midlife transitions – anyone between the ages of 45 and 62, although older and younger people are welcome to join as well.

“Midlife – it’s a notoriously challenging time in life,” Stein said. “What we want for ourselves our lives and our future changes. I designed this program so people can explore options and maybe even take leaps.”

Stein and a team of four seasoned life coaches will facilitate the four-session program. Participants can attend one or more sessions at no charge. For any sessions missed, participants will be sent a recording of that session. The topics include:

The Challenge and Opportunity of Midlife

May 30, 5:30-7:30 MT

We will unpack the midlife blues and how to use it as a catalyst for making some of the most meaningful choices and transitions of your life. We will also explore why midlife is a powerful choice point and what the opportunity is.

JourneyMapping®: A Treasure Hunt to Find and Unfold your Direction in Midlife

June 6, 5:30-6:30 MT

Turn a challenging time in life into an empowering journey of life reevaluation and reinvention. Learn how JourneyMapping® balances listening to your heart with a strategic systems approach to change.

An Experience of our Community: Meditation, Mapping & Discussion

June 10, 9:30-10:30 a.m. MT

Join us for a nourishing hour of facilitated experiences JourneyMapping® style! Get to know us with a hands-on experience of what we do in JourneyMapping's® Community.

The Power of a Community of Practice

June 13, 5:30-6:30 MT

Purposeful community can put wind under your sails! Learn what a community of practice is and why it offers strength, momentum, inspiration and support for its members. We'll go over details of our Community and open the floor for Q&A.

“I created this program after working with so many people going through midlife transitions,” Stein added. “After working with dozens of clients one-on-one, I realized it’s time to take this to the broader world and make a positive difference with even more people. Also, the group dynamic and interaction brings another level of depth to the program.”

Is JourneyMapping® right for everyone? If people resonate with any of these questions, the answer could be yes:

“You’ve been in ‘it’ for too long”

Midlife lows

Questioning your future

Denial or fear of aging

Feeling like you failed in some way or other

Isolation

“You feel stuck in”

a job

relationships

a body

a mind

a home

a life

or a world

that doesn't feel good to you.

“You feel confused”

You don't know what you really want.

OR

You feel like you can't have what you want (for a long list of reasons).

“You question if you can”

Slow down and take care of yourself

Have the love and support you need

Find purpose and flow

Know peace and contentment

“I hope people will take the plunge and explore my four-session journey to get them on the road to a more fulfilling midlife journey,” added Stein.

For more information, go to: journeymapping.net/launch/

