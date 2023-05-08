Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,053 in the last 365 days.

Navy League Hosts CNAL Spouse Working Group

NORFOLK, Va. - Navy League Hampton Roads hosted a Navy spouse working group, in  coordination with Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), to provide the spouses of senior leaders in naval aviation an opportunity to advocate for issues that are important to them and their families, May 5. 

You just read:

Navy League Hosts CNAL Spouse Working Group

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more