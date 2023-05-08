NAMRU San Antonio hosts 5th Mission Possible

The purpose of “Mission Possible” is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of the three science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 3, 2023) – Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio speaks to personnel during the fifth edition of “Mission Possible,” an information-sharing event held at the Battlefield Health and Trauma (BHT) Research Institute. The purpose of “Mission Possible” is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of the three science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

230503-N-ND850-0001 JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (May 3, 2023) – Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio speaks to personnel during the fifth edition of “Mission Possible,” an information-sharing event held at the Battlefield Health and Trauma (BHT) Research Institute. The purpose of “Mission Possible” is to better inform members of the command on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of the three science directorates to include the resource acquisitions and administrative directorates. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.

It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Md.