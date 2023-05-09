Submit Release
Consumers are Warned of a Vehicle Sales Scam

ANKENY, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Investigation & Identity Protection and Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird are warning the public to be aware of a fraudulent vehicle sales scam. 

A criminal entity, using the website https://pettymotors.com/, has been attempting to impersonate Petty Motors, Inc., a licensed and legitimate car dealership in Knoxville, Iowa.  

If you have had dealings with a company you believe to be either Petty Motors or Petty Motors, Inc. please contact the dealership at 641-891-8980 to verify the authenticity of your interactions. 

Contact the Iowa DOT’s Bureau of Investigation & Identity Protection at invbureau@iowadot.us or the Iowa Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division at 515-281-5926 to confirm legitimacy or to report any interactions believed to be fraudulent. 

