Adults Start Martial Arts for More Than Just Fitness
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts
Contact: Travis Tooke
TeamTooke.com
(281) 346-9464
Adults Start Martial Arts for More Than Just Fitness
Connecting with like-minded people plays a big role.
Travis Tooke of Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts knows all about why adults start martial arts training. As 4th Degree Professor in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, he’s been teaching the craft for over twenty years, starting in his father’s garage. With over three hundred active students, Tooke has trained thousands martial artists, including jiu jitsu champions and UFC fighters. While physical fitness is a big motivator when adults start martial arts, it’s by no means the only defining factor.
“This is an activity that not only helps you make friends, but also improves your fitness, teaches you self-defense, and makes you more confident,” Tooke said. In an age of increasing social isolation, a venue to connect with others has untold positive benefits. Post-pandemic, many businesses have seen an increase in customers simply because people can leave their homes again and get out in the world. But for martial arts training, the drive is a little different.
“One of the best things about Jiu-jitsu,” Tooke said, “is that it teaches you how to relax and have fun. You come into contact with like-minded people, and even if you don’t have much in common with your training partner outside of the academy, the shared values and desire to improve on the mat together will strengthen your connection with all of your teammates. We’re a family on the mat, across all cultural boundaries, everyone is the same.”
Often, when choosing between activities, it’s the intangibles that end up making all the difference. There’s no dollar value on fitness, self-confidence, the ability to defend yourself, having discipline, and connecting with people. “I’ve seen time and again how martial arts changes lives,” Tooke said. “This is over every age range. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from.”
Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy is located in the Willowbrook area of North Houston in an 8,000 sq ft facility fully equipped with the best training equipment on the market. With programs specializing in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai Kickboxing, and Mixed Martial Arts, Team Tooke offers youth and adult programs to help students live up to their full potential both as skilled martial artists and confident individuals. For more information, please visit TeamTooke.com or call (281) 346-9464.
Travis Tooke
Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy
+1 281-346-9464
