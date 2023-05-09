/EIN News/ -- Singapore, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Lab, a web 3 distributed infrastructure platform, has secured seed funding from StepVC and CBI Holding .

Triple Lab, a web 3 distributed infrastructure platform, has secured seed funding from renowned cryptocurrency investment firm StepVC and CBI Holding .The valuation and amount of investment have not been disclosed yet. Triple Lab aims to provide a one-stop-shop development platform for enterprises and developers to easily build and deploy their own decentralized applications (Dapps) onto blockchain. Triple Lab's team has extensive experience and expertise in blockchain and cloud computing, having successfully led several entrepreneurial projects in these fields. Their knowledge and achievements in exploring technological frontiers and driving industry innovation sets them apart from others in this domain.



Developers building innovative applications on blockchain often face several challenges, including the high technical barrier, cost of development, cross-chain compatibility, and integration issues due to the ecosystem's high-speed development and lack of unified standards. To address these challenges, developers urgently need a comprehensive, efficient, and secure blockchain solution to cope with the rapid changes in the market and industry development.



Triple Lab is dedicated to reducing the barrier to entry for developers in Web3 by providing a one-stop-shop development platform to lower the Dapp's construction threshold and increase productivity and efficiency. Its specific functions include APIs, storage, data, etc., which makes it a Web3 infrastructure service ecosystem aimed at developers and end-users. Through cooperation with the world's leading content delivery network (CDN), TripleLab's nodes are distributed in the best locations worldwide, ensuring the best decentralized application experience for end-users.

One of its features is its high degree of customization. TripleLab provides tailor-made solutions for different application scenarios to meet specific needs for various blockchain development projects. This enables developers to build and deploy decentralized applications more efficiently, reducing project cycles. Its application-oriented service is also fully compatible with various blockchain platforms and technologies, making it easy to migrate existing applications to blockchain.

Overall, Triple Lab's seed funding from StepVC and CBI Holding aims to reduce the barrier to entry for developers in Web3 by providing a one-stop-shop development platform to make it a promising player in the blockchain and Web3 industry.



Contact Details:

Name: Jony Brown

Email: marketing@triplelab.xyz

Twitter: Triplelab_Web3

Website: www.triplelab.xyz



