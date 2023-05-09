Governor Abbott Announces Chambers County Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop

May 9, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO), Chambers County, the City of Anahuac, and the City of Mont Belvieu will co-host a Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Monday, May 15.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in Chambers County, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed."

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will be in attendance to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Chambers County workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Chambers County communities will join 42 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend in person or online. To join virtually, visit: https://bit.ly/TMO_Chambers

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Chambers County

Monday, May 15 at 10:30 AM

Eagle Pointe – Magnolia Room

12450 Eagle Pointe Drive

Mont Belvieu, TX 77523

For more information on the event, visit: facebook.com/events/612407464107330

Questions may be directed to: Brittany Theiler, Community Development Generalist, Chambers County, bmtheiler@chamberstx.gov, 409-267-2697

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities