RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw)

(RYE–breh–vant)

Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Approval date: May 21, 2021

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

RYBREVANT is a prescription medicine use to treat adults with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that:

has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic) or cannot be removed by surgery, and

has a certain abnormal epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation (exon 20 gene mutations) and

whose disease has worsened while on or after chemotherapy that contains platinum.

How is this drug used?

RYBREVANT is given by a healthcare provider by intravenous infusion into the vein. The healthcare provider determines the dose based on the patient’s body weight. The healthcare provider will decide the time between doses as well as how many treatments will be given.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved RYBREVANT based on evidence from one clinical trial of (NCT02609776) 129 adult patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that has “EGFR” exon 20 gene mutations and whose disease has worsened while on or after chemotherapy that contains platinum. The trial was conducted at 53 sites in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Great Britain, France, Spain, Canada, China, and Australia.

All 129 patients that provided the data for the assessment of side effects of RYBREVANT (safety population) are presented below. 81 patients provided data for the assessment of the benefits of RYBREVANT (efficacy population) and they are presented in Table 1 The number of patients representing efficacy findings may differ from the number of patients representing safety findings due to different pools of study participants analyzed for efficacy and safety.

What are the benefits of this drug?

Forty percent of 81 patients with previously treated NSCLC experienced complete or partial shrinkage of their tumors. Shrinkage lasted at least 6 months for 63% of those patients.

RYBREVANT was approved under FDA’s accelerated approval program, which provides earlier patient access to a promising new drug while the company continues to conduct clinical trials to confirm that the drug works well.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? Table 1: Efficacy Results Efficacy Parameter RYBREVANT

Prior Platinum-based chemotherapy treated

(n=81) Overall Response Rate (ORR), % (95% CI) 40 (29, 51) Complete Response, % 3.7 Partial Response, % 36 Duration of Response (DOR) Median, months (95% CI) 11.1 (6.9, NE) Patients with DOR ≥ 6-months, % 63 NE=Not Estimable, CI=confidence interval. RYBREVANT Prescribing Information

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race and age?

Sex : RYBREVANT worked similarly in males and females.

: RYBREVANT worked similarly in males and females. Race : RYBREVANT worked similarly in White and Asian patients. The number of patients of races other than White and Asian was small; therefore, differences in how RYBREVANT worked among all races could not be determined.

: RYBREVANT worked similarly in White and Asian patients. The number of patients of races other than White and Asian was small; therefore, differences in how RYBREVANT worked among all races could not be determined. Age: RYBREVANT worked similarly in patients below and above 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 2: Subgroup Analyses based on Overall Response Rate Demographic Subgroup Responders/n ORR (95% CI) Sex Women 17/48 35 (22, 51) Men 15/33 45 (28, 64) Race Asian 17/40 43 (27, 59) White 13/30 43 (25, 63) Black or African American 1/2 50 (1, 99) Other 1/9 11 (0, 48) Age <65 years 21/48 44 (29, 59) ≥65 years 11/33 33 (18, 52) FDA Review

What are the possible side effects?

RYBREVANT may cause serious side effects including infusion-related reactions, lung inflammation, skin problems, eye problems, and harm to an unborn baby.

The most common side effects of RYBREVANT are rash, infusion-related reactions, infected skin around the nail, muscle and joint pain, shortness of breath, nausea, feeling very tired, swelling of hands, ankles, feet, face, or all of your body, sores in the mouth, cough, constipation, vomiting, and changes in certain blood tests (for example, decreased albumin levels, increased glucose levels, increased liver enzymes).

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 3: Adverse Reactions (≥ 10%) in patients who received RYBREVANT RYBREVANT

(N-129) Adverse Reactions All Grades (%) Grade 3 or 4 (%) Skin disorders Rasha 84 3.9 Pruritus 18 0 Dry skin 14 0 General disorders and administration-site conditions Infusion related reaction 64 3.1 Fatigueb 33 2.3 Edemac 27 0.8 Pyrexia 13 0 Infections Paronychia 50 3.1 Pneumoniad 10 0.8 Musculoskeletal disorders Musculoskeletal paine 47 0 Respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders Dyspneaf 37 2.3 Coughg 25 0 Gastrointestinal disorders Nausea 36 0 Stomatitish 26 0.8 Constipation 23 0 Vomiting 22 0 Diarrhea 16 3.1 Abdominal Paini 11 0.8 Vascular disorders Hemorrhagej 19 0 Metabolism and nutrition disorders Decreased appetite 15 0 Nervous system disorders Peripheral neuropathyk 13 0 Dizziness 12 0.8 Headachel 10 0.8 a Rash: acne, dermatitis, dermatitis acneiform, eczema, eczema asteatotic, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome, perineal rash, rash, rash erythematous, rash maculo-papular, rash papular, rash vesicular, skin exfoliation, toxic epidermal necrolysis

b Fatigue: asthenia, fatigue

c Edema: eyelid edema, face edema, generalized edema, lip edema, edema, edema peripheral, periorbital edema, peripheral swelling

d Pneumonia: atypical pneumonia, lower respiratory tract infection, pneumonia, pneumonia aspiration, and pulmonary sepsis

e Musculoskeletal pain: arthralgia, arthritis, back pain, bone pain, musculoskeletal chest pain, musculoskeletal discomfort, musculoskeletal pain, myalgia, neck pain, non-cardiac chest pain, pain in extremity, spinal pain

f Dyspnea: dyspnea, dyspnea exertional

g Cough: cough, productive cough, upper airway cough syndrome

h Stomatitis: aphthous ulcer, cheilitis, glossitis, mouth ulceration, mucosal inflammation, pharyngeal inflammation, stomatitis

i Abdominal pain: abdominal discomfort, abdominal pain, abdominal pain lower, abdominal pain upper, and epigastric discomfort

j Hemorrhage: epistaxis, gingival bleeding, hematuria, hemoptysis, hemorrhage, mouth hemorrhage, mucosal hemorrhage

k Peripheral neuropathy: hypoesthesia, neuralgia, paresthesia, peripheral sensory neuropathy

l Headache: headache, migraine RYBREVANT Prescribing Information

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex : The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females

: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females Race : The occurrence of side effects was similar in White and Asian patients. The number of patients of races other than White and Asian was small; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects among all races could not be determined.

: The occurrence of side effects was similar in White and Asian patients. The number of patients of races other than White and Asian was small; therefore, differences in the occurrence of side effects among all races could not be determined. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar in patients below and above 65 years of age.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 4: Subgroup Analysis of Adverse Events by Sex Women (N=79)

n (%) Men (N=50)

n (%) Patients with TEAEs 79 (100) 49 (98) Patients with TEAEs Grade ≥3 37 (47) 16 (32) Patients with Serious TEAEs 26 (33) 13 (26) Table 5: Subgroup Analysis of Adverse Events by Race Asian (N=71)

n (%) Non-Asian (N=48)

n (%) Patients with TEAEs 70 (99) 48 (100) Patients with TEAEs Grade ≥3 22 (31) 24 (50) Patients with Serious TEAEs 19 (27) 15 (31) Table 6: Subgroup Analysis of Adverse Events by Age < 65 years (N=76)

n (%) ≥ 65 years (N=53)

n (%) Patients with TEAEs 76 (100) 52 (98) Patients with TEAEs Grade ≥3 27 (36) 26 (49) Patients with Serious TEAEs 15 (20) 24 (45) TEAE=treatment-emergent adverse event

Adapted from FDA Review

Demographics Snapshot

Figure 1 summarizes how many men and women were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the safety of RYBREVANT.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex (Safety Population)

Figure 2 summarizes the percentage of patients by race enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the safety of RYBREVANT.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race (Safety Population)

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age (Safety Population)

Table 7. Demographics of Patients in the Clinical Trial (efficacy population)

Demographic variable RYBREVANT

N=81 Sex, n (%) Men 33 (41) Women 48 (59) Race, n (%) Asian 40 (49) White 30 (37) Black or African American 2 (2.5) Unknown 9 (11) Age (years) Median 62 Minimum, Maximum (42, 84) Age category, n (%) <65 years 48 (59) ≥65 to < 75 years 26 (32) ≥75 years 7 (9) Ethnicity, n(%) Hispanic or Latino 3 (3.7) Not Hispanic or Latino 68 (84) Unknown 10 (12)

Table 8. Demographics of Patients in the Clinical Trial (safety population)

Demographic variable RYBREVANT

N=129 Sex, n (%) Men 50 (39) Women 79 (61) Race, n (%) Asian 71 (55) White 45 (35) Black or African American 3 (2.3) Unknown 10 (8) Age (years) Median 62 Minimum, Maximum (36, 84) Age category, n (%) <65 years 76 (59) ≥65 to < 75 years 42 (33) ≥75 years 11 (9) Ethnicity, n(%) Hispanic or Latino 4 (3.1) Not Hispanic or Latino 114 (88) Unknown 11 (9)

How were the trials designed?

The benefit and side effects of RYBREVANT for advanced or metastatic NSCLC with “EGFR” exon 20 gene mutations and whose disease has worsened while on or after treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy were evaluated in one clinical trial.

Depending upon the patient’s body weight, RYBREVANT was administered weekly for 4 weeks then every 2 weeks thereafter until either cancer progression or intolerable side effects occurred at a dose of 1050 mg if the patient’s body weight was less than 80 kg, or a dose of 1400 mg if the patient’s body weight was greater than or equal to 80 kg.

The benefit of RYBREVANT was evaluated by measuring the percentage of patients who achieved complete or partial shrinkage of their tumors (overall response rate) and by measuring the duration of that benefit (duration of response).

How were the trials designed? There was one multicenter, non-randomized, open-label, multi-cohort trial that provided data to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RYBREVANT in adult patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer that has EGFR exon 20 gene mutations and whose disease has worsened while on or after treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy. Patients received RYBREVANT (dose based on body weight) until unacceptable toxicity or disease progression. The major efficacy outcome measure for the cohort was overall response rate and duration of response as determined by blinded independent review committee according to RECIST v1.1. Safety assessment was done on all patients who received at least one dose at the recommended dose(s) of RYBREVANT.

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

COMPARATOR: A previously available treatment or placebo that is compared to the actual drug being tested.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

PLACEBO: An inactive substance or “sugar pill” that looks the same as, and is given the same way as, an active drug or treatment being tested. The effects of the active drug or treatment are compared to the effects of the placebo.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

