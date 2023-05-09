Blameless Announces Ken Gavranovic as New Chief Operating Officer

Former EVP of New Relic, Vice President Cox Automotive (Kelly Blue Book, AutoTrader, Manheim Auto Auctions, Dealertrack among other business units), and CEO/Founder WEB.COM (Interland)

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blameless , the leading enterprise reliability and incident management platform announced today the addition of veteran executive Ken Gavranovic to their team as Chief Operating Officer. In his role as COO, Gavranovic brings considerable experience to bear having led operational transformations at Cox Automotive and New Relic.



“Ken’s expertise will be felt across the entire organization. Enterprise reliability management is a huge problem, costing Enterprises nearly $100 billion per year. Companies have started SRE practices, transitioned to a microservices architecture, and stood up autonomous teams. These opportunities bring their own unique challenges that Blameless is designed to meet. Our customers have seen increased efficiency by as much as 50% across engineering, customer success, and sales. New customer incidents have been reduced by as much as 30%, and the time it takes to resolve incidents is being slashed by as much as 70%. Ken shares my conviction and has deep experience in transforming and scaling organizations. He will lead our GTM function as well as driving operational excellence across our organization, driving our gross margin and sales growth,” says CEO Jim Gochee.

Gavranovic brings to the Blameless team a seasoned perspective on enhancing the GTM motion at scale. His accolades include an impressive track record of growing companies from startup to over $200 million in revenue. He also brings diverse experience in product and engineering leadership. All of this is coupled with a deep understanding of B2B Enterprise SaaS solutions from the perspective of both buyer and seller. He was most recently Chief Product Officer of Coursedog, now part of JMI Equity.

Prior to Coursedog, Gavranovic was a leader at the no-code solution Unqork, funded by Google, Goldman, and other leading investors, where he was responsible for growing and scaling the technology team. Before Unqork, he was the Executive Vice President and General Manager at New Relic. There, he oversaw the New Relic platform and launches of key products, including New Relic AI, New Relic Logging, and New Relic One. He also worked as the Vice President at Cox Automotive, driving transformational initiatives across multiple business units. These included cloud transformation, establishing the DevOps/SRE practice and outcome based Agile thinking principles, as well as being responsible for the global EOC and digital applications at Manheim. Earlier in his career, he was founder/CEO and later CTO of WEB.COM (Interland), driving their transformation from startup to IPO.

“Ken's experience growing and scaling companies and his deep understanding of modernizing enterprises, with successful brands like New Relic, WEB.COM, Kelly Blue Book, AutoTrader, Manheim Auto Auctions, and DealerTrack is a tremendous asset to Blameless as we expand and scale. We’re glad to have Ken on board to help us execute on our incredible opportunity. We’re helping DevOps practitioners, SREs, and tech-forward CEOs, CIOs, and CTOs solve this $100 billion problem by delivering a true enterprise reliability platform,” said Jim Gochee, CEO of Blameless..

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to join Blameless. As companies have started to realize the benefits of being a digital business which has much promise along with the need for much change. Inconsistent processes between dozens or hundreds of autonomous teams creates ‘blind spots’, repeat incidents and longer resolution times (MTTR). Inconsistent or poor communication leads to brand damage, opportunity costs and inefficiencies that enterprises can’t afford.

Moreover, ‘down’ is no longer a simple definition in a microservices world. Lack of data visibility leads to a lot of unnecessary investment. Not to mention poor standardization, and a lack of trust across product, engineering, business leaders, and customers. This is a $100 billion problem that other technology providers have failed to address. It’s why our customers see ROIs of 2x-12x when they fully deploy Blameless. I look forward to helping Blameless deliver on its amazing promise across the globe." said Gavranovic.

About Blameless

Blameless drives resiliency across the software lifecycle by operationalizing Reliability Engineering practices. Teams share a unified context during incidents, efficiently communicate, and resolve quickly. With detailed retrospectives, teams up-level and continuously improve end-user experiences. Leading brands such as Procore, Under Armour, Citrix, Mercari, Fox, and Home Depot, rely on Blameless to embrace a culture of continuous improvement, do more with less, and protect their customers.

Blameless is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Third Point Ventures and Decibel. For more information, please visit www.blameless.com and LinkedIn or Twitter .

