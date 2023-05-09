PASCO Scientific Launches New Summer Institutes for Science Teaching and Learning

Three-day, Intensive Professional Development Prepares Science Teachers to Transform Hands-On Learning for Students

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PASCO Scientific hosts two, three-day intensive summer institutes at their engineering headquarters in Roseville, California. The SPARKvue Summer Institute, designed for teachers of all science disciplines, builds teacher confidence and competence using a combination of PASCO sensors, hands-on labs, and SPARKvue software ; and the Capstone TM Summer Institute hosts physics educators looking to incorporate more data-based investigations into their upper-secondary or university-level physics courses using a combination of PASCO sensors and Capstone software.



“Supporting teacher professional development in science and STEM education is key to student achievement,” says Richard Briscoe, former physics teacher and CEO of PASCO Scientific. “During my teaching days, I learned that when science educators have the opportunity to engage with their peers and to learn new ways of conducting hands-on science experiments, all learners thrive.”

Summer Institute dates:

SPARKvue Summer Institute

July 12-14, 2023

PASCO CapstoneTM Summer Institute

July 19-21

PASCO Summer Institutes include:

Three days of hands-on workshops

Daily lunches and snacks

Evening gathering with fellow educators, PASCO engineers, curriculum writers, and support team.

Printed packet of student activities for the upcoming school year

Transportation to and from the PASCO facility and designated hotel

Behind the scenes tour of the PASCO facility

Meet the PASCO educators, scientists, and engineers



Teachers learn more about the PASCO Summer Institutes and register at https://www.pasco.com/training-and-events/summer-institutes

About PASCO SCIENTIFIC

PASCO Scientific is the global leader in technology and innovative solutions for science and STEM teaching and learning. Since 1964, PASCO has partnered with science educators to engineer solutions that transform science education by putting the power of discovery into the hands of students. Worldwide, science educators become part of a community supported by training, professional development, online video support, and standards-based curricular materials. Through collaboration with educators, PASCO provides real-world practices in science, STEM, data analysis, and technology to prepare students for the complex challenges affecting all nations.





Brett Sackett Director of Marketing sackett@pasco.com 1-916-786-3800