TMCF And Sanofi Partnering To Offer NextGen Scholarships

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund announces it will partner with Sanofi to increase representation in healthcare professions by helping select 50 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities to be named as inaugural Sanofi NextGen Scholars.

“Partnering with Sanofi aligns with our core values as an organization to provide opportunities for students from HBCUs to gain exposure and make an impact in the world,” TMCF CEO & President Dr. Harry Williams said. “We are glad that Sanofi intentionally made the effort to collaborate with our organization to identify talented and passionate students to help with their goals while providing a major service to society.”

The Sanofi NextGen Scholarship, launching this year in the U.S., Brazil, France, Japan, and the United Kingdom, is the first global higher education scholarship program for people from numerous communities underrepresented in healthcare professions.

Sanofi’s goal of the program will help pay tuition and other expenses at institutions of higher education for students who are part of minority groups, women, people with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ+ community who wish to pursue careers as doctors, nurses, scientists, researchers, and other healthcare-related professions.

Once selected, Sanofi NextGen Scholars will be awarded $15,000 covering partial university and living costs. In addition to financial aid, Sanofi will offer Scholar’s development support, mentorship and internship opportunities, and potential employment opportunities once they graduate.

“Sanofi is proud to partner with Thurgood Marshall College Fund to identify and support future scholars as we look ahead to building the next generation of leaders in healthcare,” said Brian Foard, U.S. Country Lead at Sanofi and Head of Specialty Care North America. “We recognize the inequities that exist in underrepresented communities and are committed to building trust between communities and stakeholders across healthcare. Our goal is to help foster engagement and ultimately improve health outcomes for all.”

The Sanofi NextGen Scholarship program is part of 'A Million Conversations,' Sanofi's broader initiative that aims to create greater trust between underrepresented communities and healthcare stakeholders by 2030. 'A Million Conversations' will run hundreds of dialogue events in communities in the first five countries of the initiative - Brazil, France, Japan, the UK and the U.S.

These events will convene three groups: people who have experienced discrimination in healthcare, representatives from local health organizations (including governments and nonprofits) and Sanofi employees, with the aim of changing policy and attitudes within the broader healthcare industry. Participants will also carry out further research into the causes of the 'trust gap' in the hope they can prevent it from widening. Sanofi will capture stories and feasible solutions in an annual Trust and Inclusion Report that will measure the progress of the project toward its 2030 goal.

The Sanofi Next Generation scholarship at TMCF will launch June 5, 2023, and can be found at tmcf.org.[BC/1]

Enrolled full-time at a TMCF member-school.

Classified as a sophomore, junior, senior, or graduate level student.

Enrolled in a healthcare or related major or field of study such as STEM; Public Health; Finance; Marketing/Sales; IT/Digital and others as agreed upon prior to launching the scholarship.

Minimum GPA of 3.0

Demonstrated financial need.

Must be willing to participate in a Sanofi NextGen leadership and mentorship program that includes playing a role as Ambassador to improve trust in healthcare.

ABOUT TMCF

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly- supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

Rob Knox Thurgood Marshall College Fund 6108001044 robert.knox@tmcf.org