Arizona Concealed Carry Online (AZCCWONLINE.com) is proud to announce a new course "The 5 D's of Armed Self-Defense"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Concealed Carry Online (AZCCWONLINE.com) is proud to announce a new online course "The 5 D's of Armed Self-Defense." The course is presented by Self-Defense Attorney and Firearms Instructor Tim Forshey, who has over 30 years of experience in the field of firearms laws and training.
The course focuses on the often-overlooked aspects of firearms and concealed carry training, which is knowing when and how to legally defend oneself or others without having to draw and discharge a weapon. It emphasizes the importance of de-escalation training, as a majority of conflicts can be resolved without violence.
The 5 D’s online course is free to the public and available on the https://azccwonline.com/ website and YouTube channel. It covers various options for dealing with attacks and home invasions without escalating to discharging a weapon. The course aims to help people learn about the de-escalation options and concealed carry techniques for responsibly armed citizens.
According to Tim Forshey, "The 5 D's of Armed Self-Defense course is designed to educate and empower responsible gun owners to make informed decisions and to take the right actions to protect themselves and their loved ones” Forshey also noted, “There is an optional 2 hour in-person class offered in Scottsdale, Arizona, where concealed carry firearms and self-defense instructors will expand on the online course's lessons in an interactive course demonstrating concealed carry techniques, real-world scenarios and armed defense strategies.”
"We want to make sure that all responsible gun owners have access to this critical information," said Forshey. "By offering this online course for free, we hope to make it easier for people to begin learning the skills and mindset necessary to protect themselves and their communities."
AZCCWOnline is a trusted resource for firearms and concealed carry training in Arizona. They have a team of experienced and certified instructors who have been providing quality training and education to all levels of firearms owners. The free online course is now available and the in-person class is open for registration. Interested individuals can watch the free course on the Azccwonline.com website.
For more information about "The 5 D's of Armed Self-Defense" course, please visit https://azccwonline.com/
