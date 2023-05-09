Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 03, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - House of Representatives
May 3, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Lisa Borowski.
Communications Received
The Chair received information that Representative Abney has resigned as Secretary of the Insurance Committee. The Chair appointed Representative Venkat as Secretary of the Insurance Committee.
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 100 State Government
HB 1092 Transportation
HB 1093 Judiciary
HB 1094 Education
HB 1095 Judiciary
HB 1096 Liquor Control
HB 1098 Labor and Industry
HB 1099 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 1100 Finance
Bills Recommitted
HB 338 To Appropriations
HB 714 To Appropriations
HB 731 To Appropriations
HB 917 To Appropriations
HB 953 To Appropriations
HB 1018 To Appropriations
SB 1 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 116 From Commerce to Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities
HB 126 From Commerce to Housing and Community Development
HB 88 From Judiciary to Local Government
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 156 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 363 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 829 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 950 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1028 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed
HB 577 From Commerce as Amended
HB 922 From Commerce as Amended
HB 689 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 246 From Local Government as Committed
HB 298 From Local Government as Committed
HB 405 From Local Government as Amended
HB 450 From Local Government as Committed
HB 787 From Local Government as Committed
HR 27 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 51 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 52 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 58 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 87 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HB 1031 From Transportation as Committed
HR 97 From Transportation as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 134
HB 295
HB 365
HB 409
HB 797
HB 877
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the month of April 2023 as "Autism Acceptance Month" in Pennsylvania.
201 – 0
A Resolution recognizing the week of April 9 through 15, 2023, as "National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week" in Pennsylvania in honor of those whose diligence and professionalism keep our communities and residents safe.
201 – 0
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, May 22, 2023 at 12 Noon
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.