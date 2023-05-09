Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 03, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 3, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:30 P.M.

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Lisa Borowski.

 

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair received information that Representative Abney has resigned as Secretary of the Insurance Committee.  The Chair appointed Representative Venkat as Secretary of the Insurance Committee.

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 100        State Government

          

HB 1092      Transportation

HB 1093      Judiciary

HB 1094      Education

HB 1095      Judiciary

HB 1096      Liquor Control

HB 1098      Labor and Industry

HB 1099      Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1100      Finance

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 338        To Appropriations

HB 714         To Appropriations

HB 731         To Appropriations

HB 917         To Appropriations

HB 953         To Appropriations

HB 1018      To Appropriations

SB 1             To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 116        From Commerce to Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 126        From Commerce to Housing and Community Development

HB 88           From Judiciary to Local Government

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 156        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 363         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 829         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 950         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1028      From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

HB 577        From Commerce as Amended

HB 922        From Commerce as Amended

HB 689        From Judiciary as Amended

HB 246        From Local Government as Committed

HB 298        From Local Government as Committed

HB 405        From Local Government as Amended

HB 450        From Local Government as Committed

HB 787        From Local Government as Committed

HR 27           From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 51           From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 52           From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 58           From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 87           From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HB 1031      From Transportation as Committed

HR 97           From Transportation as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 134

HB 295

HB 365

HB 409

HB 797

HB 877

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 50

A Resolution designating the month of April 2023 as "Autism Acceptance Month" in Pennsylvania.

             201 – 0

HR 71

A Resolution recognizing the week of April 9 through 15, 2023, as "National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week" in Pennsylvania in honor of those whose diligence and professionalism keep our communities and residents safe.

             201 – 0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, May 22, 2023 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

