Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 03, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, May 9 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 3, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Lisa Borowski.

Communications Received

The Chair received information that Representative Abney has resigned as Secretary of the Insurance Committee. The Chair appointed Representative Venkat as Secretary of the Insurance Committee.

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 100 State Government

HB 1092 Transportation

HB 1093 Judiciary

HB 1094 Education

HB 1095 Judiciary

HB 1096 Liquor Control

HB 1098 Labor and Industry

HB 1099 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 1100 Finance

Bills Recommitted

HB 338 To Appropriations

HB 714 To Appropriations

HB 731 To Appropriations

HB 917 To Appropriations

HB 953 To Appropriations

HB 1018 To Appropriations

SB 1 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 116 From Commerce to Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities

HB 126 From Commerce to Housing and Community Development

HB 88 From Judiciary to Local Government

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 156 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 363 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 829 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 950 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1028 From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities as Committed

HB 577 From Commerce as Amended

HB 922 From Commerce as Amended

HB 689 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 246 From Local Government as Committed

HB 298 From Local Government as Committed

HB 405 From Local Government as Amended

HB 450 From Local Government as Committed

HB 787 From Local Government as Committed

HR 27 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 51 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 52 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 58 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 87 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HB 1031 From Transportation as Committed

HR 97 From Transportation as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 134

HB 295

HB 365

HB 409

HB 797

HB 877

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 50 A Resolution designating the month of April 2023 as "Autism Acceptance Month" in Pennsylvania. 201 – 0 HR 71 A Resolution recognizing the week of April 9 through 15, 2023, as "National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week" in Pennsylvania in honor of those whose diligence and professionalism keep our communities and residents safe. 201 – 0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, May 22, 2023 at 12 Noon

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.