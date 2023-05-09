Submit Release
Prime Minister leaves Hà Nội for 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia

VIETNAM, May 9 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday morning left Hà Nội for the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia, at the invitation of Indonesian President and Chairman of the Summit Joko Widodo.

He is accompanied by high-ranking officials of the NA and ministries.

The 42nd ASEAN Summit is taking place in Labuan Bajo from May 9-11 with the participation of ASEAN member nations’ leaders. Prime Minister of Timor Leste was invited to attend the summit for the first time as an observer.

Sessions within the summit will focus on the process of building ASEAN Community with the theme “ASEAN Matters: Epicentre of Growth”, and discuss international and regional issues of mutual concern.

Dialogue sessions between leaders of ASEAN countries and representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and the High-Level Task Force on ASEAN Community’s Post-2025 Vision will be also arranged.

The summit is expected to consider and approve many important documents on cooperation in all three pillars: ASEAN political-security community, economy and socio-culture. — VNS

