The Agency Launches First Office in Indianapolis, Indiana

The New Location Becomes the Brokerage's 82nd Location Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global real estate brokerage The Agency proudly announces the launch of its first franchise office in Indianapolis, Indiana. The new locale, which will be known as The Agency Indianapolis, is the firm's first office in the state of Indiana, and second in the Midwest following Birmingham, Michigan, which opened in 2022. The Indianapolis office joins the brokerage's growing network of more than 80 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe and will be led by industry veteran and Managing Partner Traci Garontakos. Traci and her team will service the greater Indianapolis region with a focus on the city's thriving suburbs of Zionsville, Carmel, Westfield, Noblesville, and Fishers.

"We're thrilled to continue our expansion across the Midwest with the launch of our first office in Indiana," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. "We're delighted to partner with Traci Garontakos, a well-respected and accomplished professional in our industry, as we unveil our new location in Indianapolis."

The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. The Agency's independently-owned brokerages are referred to and integrated as true global partners. Every Managing Partner, from both corporate or independently-owned offices, operates cohesively as one true global network. Rather than simply using brand likeness in their marketing, The Agency's global partners enjoy the same access to leadership, marketing, public relations, training, tools, and technology as our corporate offices. In Q1 of 2023 alone, The Agency launched eight new offices, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

"Indianapolis is a thriving market that holds great synergy with The Agency brand as we continue to deepen our brokerage's presence in the Midwest," said Jim Ramsay, Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales at The Agency. "We look forward to servicing this thriving destination as we bring The Agency's unparalleled network and resources to buyers and sellers throughout Indianapolis."

Traci Garontakos serves as Managing Partner of The Agency Indianapolis and is a proud resident of Zionsville, as well as a highly accomplished real estate professional with more than 20 years of experience in building lasting business relationships. With a passion for design and a personal commitment to working tirelessly for her clients, Traci has established herself as a trusted and respected figure in the local real estate industry. As a top producer for many years, Traci has a deep understanding of the luxury real estate market and has developed a keen eye for identifying the best opportunities for her clients, who appreciate her attention to detail and ability to make the buying and selling process as stress-free as possible. She has a reputation for going above and beyond to ensure her clients are satisfied and happy with their real estate transactions. Traci has built a team of dedicated professionals who share her commitment to excellence, resulting in $50 million in annual sales in 2022. As a top producer in the luxury real estate industry, Traci's reputation for exceptional service and results speaks for itself.

"The Agency's global brand presence and innovative marketing align perfectly with the culture of our business and the city of Indianapolis," said Traci Garontakos. "I am excited to lead our team and continue to serve the greater Indianapolis region and its suburbs, which continue to experience unprecedented growth and development while maintaining the charm, beauty, and idyllic Midwestern lifestyle afforded within our local community."

With solid infrastructure, The Agency has a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows including "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and "Buying Beverly Hills," which debuted on Netflix on November 4, 2022 and just announced its second season. The Agency has grown to more than 80 corporately owned and franchise offices across the globe, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. Poised for further expansion with like-minded partners in strategic markets, The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 18th on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list, and ranked as the fifth-largest privately held independent brokerage in the nation by sales volume. In August 2022, Inman named The Agency Luxury Brokerage of the year.

The Agency Indianapolis is situated within a historic farmhouse known as The Holliday House at Holliday Farms, located at 3546 South US 421, Zionsville, IN 46077.

For more information on The Agency, please visit http://www.theagencyre.com.

The Agency

The Agency is an agent-first, tech-driven boutique luxury global brokerage representing clients worldwide in a broad spectrum of classes, including residential, new development, resort real estate, luxury leasing and vacation rentals. Breaking away from the traditional brokerage model, The Agency takes a collaborative approach to the business, fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment. Agents and clients benefit from the shared resources and networks of the entire global team, including in-house creative, public relations and cutting-edge technology divisions. The Agency has closed more than $57 billion real estate transactions since 2011, comprising over 80 offices in ten countries, and counting, as one of the fastest-growing boutique, luxury real estate brands in the world. Watch The Agency on Buying Beverly Hills, a new real estate occu-soap highlighting the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, currently streaming on Netflix.

Media Contact

Jonathan Thompson, The Agency, 5184217222, jonathan.thompson@theagencyre.com

SOURCE The Agency