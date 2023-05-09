FDLE arrests two on election fraud charges

For Immediate Release

May 9, 2023



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents arrested two individuals on voting fraud charges.



Lantz Lee Cameron, 64, of West Palm Beach was charged with one count of false affirmation in connection with an election and two charges of voting by unqualified elector, all third-degree felonies.



Cameron, a convicted sexual offender, submitted a Florida voter registration in Brevard County in September of 2020 and affirmed that he was not a convicted felon or his voting rights had been restored. That affirmation was found to be false. He later voted by mail in the 2020 and 2022 general elections.



Anthony Carlton Fonseca, 53, of Palm Beach Gardens, was charged with one count of false affirmation in connection with an election and one count of voting as an unqualified elector, both third-degree felonies.



Fonseca, a convicted sexual offender, registered for and voted in the 2020 election though he was not qualified to do so.



Both cases were referred by the Florida Department of State, Office of Election Crimes and Security and will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.



