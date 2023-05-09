MIRAI Intex Receives Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
The ATMO Approved label is a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components.
We strongly believe in the power of natural refrigerants and their ability to positively impact our planet on a global scale.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MIRAI Intex, a Czech manufacturer of ultra-low-temperature (ULT) refrigeration systems using air (R729) as the refrigerant, has received the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions and publisher of R744.com.
— Vladyslav Tsyplakov, Development Director for MIRAI Intex
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the “ATMO Approved” label last June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. Other companies that have been awarded the label include TEKO, M&M Carnot, Secon, Mayekawa Europe, Efficient Energy, Güntner, Zudek, Novum, Temprite, Fenagy and SCM Frigo. Güntner, Secon, M&M Carnot, Zudek, TEKO and Temprite have renewed their labels in 2023.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by ATMOsphere as a best-in- class natural refrigerants company and to have been awarded the ATMO Approved label,” said Vladyslav Tsyplakov, Development Director for MIRAI Intex. “At MIRAI Intex, we strive to be at the forefront of the refrigeration industry and our dedication to developing efficient, reliable, and environmentally-friendly refrigeration solutions is reflected in this achievement.”
“Being recognized by ATMOsphere reinforces our commitment to providing the gold standard in natural refrigerant systems, and we look forward to continuing to lead the way in this exciting and important industry,” added Tsyplakov.
The ATMOsphere label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744), hydrocarbons, ammonia (R717), air and water (R718). In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
Founded in 2015, MIRAI Intex operates its managing office and production facility in Brno, Czech Republic. Its ULT open-cycle and closed-cycle systems use air from the atmosphere as its refrigerant in what is called air-cycle refrigeration (defined by the reversed Brayton Cycle). Air-cycle technology is based on the heating capability of air during compression and its extreme cooling effect during the expansion process; no phase change occurs.
MIRAI Intex’s COLD 15 air-cycle refrigeration machine won the Innovation of the Year award for Europe at the 2019 ATMOsphere Europe conference, organized by ATMOsphere. This machine is capable of cooling down to -130°C (-202°F), says MIRAI Intex. In 2020, the company marketed its ULT systems to serve as the refrigeration technology for COVID-19 vaccine storage and freeze-drying COVID-19 tests.
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
Fabian Plaum, Sales Manager, HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH, a German manufacturer of freeze-drying systems as well as freezing and thawing devices said the installation of MIRAI Intex’s cold air machine “has been completely successful and the performance and efficiencies have been achieved.”
“The technology has been working reliably without any failures,” added Plaum. “The service of MIRAI is absolutely great. The point of contacts are very cooperative and know the machine perfectly in detail. We are more than happy with the MIRAI machines and their technology.”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
• published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
• hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
• written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry; and
• sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
About MIRAI Intex
Founded in 2015, MIRAI Intex operates its managing office and production facility in Brno, Czech Republic. Its ULT open-cycle and closed-cycle systems use air from the atmosphere as its refrigerant in what is called air-cycle refrigeration (defined by the reversed Brayton Cycle). MIRAI Intex’s COLD 15 air-cycle refrigeration machine won the Innovation of the Year award for Europe at the 2019 ATMOsphere Europe conference, organized by ATMOsphere.
Marc Chasserot
ATMOsphere
marc.chasserot@shecco.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other