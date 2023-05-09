Threat Intelligence Market Outlook, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Insights, Shares, and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 10.84 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Growing digitalization across industries

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth in the global threat intelligence market can be attributed to increasing cyber-attacks and concerns regarding the constant need for high-level vigilance in this regard. Real-time threat intelligence finds use in maintaining visibility of the threat landscape to enable security infrastructure and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats. Threat intelligence helps in the detection of malicious activity in an organization’s network and performs analyses to provide insights about the objective behind a cyberattack. Organizations across the globe are focusing on the integration of threat intelligence with cybersecurity infrastructure to enhance their cybersecurity levels. Live feeds and warnings provided by threat intelligence about ongoing security incidents, new technologies, and active threats allow security teams to take instant actions to mitigate or prevent potential threats more efficiently.

The threat intelligence market refers to the collection, analysis, and dissemination of information related to potential or existing security threats to organizations. The market encompasses various types of threat intelligence, including strategic, tactical, and operational intelligence.

Strategic intelligence involves analyzing global trends, emerging threats, and geopolitical events that could impact an organization's security posture. Tactical intelligence is more focused on specific threats, such as malware or phishing attacks, and provides insights into how these threats operate. Operational intelligence is more real-time and provides information on current security events and incidents.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/575

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Threat Intelligence market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc.

How will this Report Benefit you?

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics. Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global Threat Intelligence market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth. With the help of our recent study, you can analyze the entire regional and global market for Threat Intelligence. To increase market share, you must obtain financial analysis of the entire market and its segments. Our research suggests there are significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market for energy storage technology. Look at how you might take advantage of these revenue-generating opportunities. Additionally, the research will help you develop growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and improve business productivity by enabling you to make better strategic decisions.

To Visit Full Report Table of Contents Threat Intelligence Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/threat-intelligence-market

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2020, Thales entered into a partnership agreement with GE Steam Power to provide a cybersecurity solutions suite for power plant operations.

The retail industry is observing vast volumes of data being generated via various channels including blogs, social networking platforms and sites, and apps. Transformation of the retail industry is not restricted to the e-commerce channel. Numerous connected devices are point-of-sale systems at kiosks and handheld devices are used in physical stores, all of which are designed to gather and access customer information. The growing data volumes in the retail industry continues to drive demand for threat intelligence to prevent data breaches and potential data loss.

Among the mode of deployment segments, cloud-based segment revenue is expected to register a comparatively faster growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based adoption and deployment continues to remain high among small and medium-sized enterprises, owing to the cost-effectiveness of this mode. Cloud-based deployment saves significant capital expenses by reducing expenditure on infrastructure, equipment, and software. In addition, cloud-based deployment provides enhanced scalability to enterprises.

Threat intelligence market in North America accounted for largest revenue share as compared to other regional markets in 2020 owing to high incidence of cyber threats, data breaches, and robust presence of several IT & telecom and BFSI companies in countries in the region. Additionally, presence of leading threat intelligence solution providers such as IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, and DXC Technology are causative of robust market growth in the region.

Quick Buy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/575

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Threat Intelligence market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Threat Intelligence market?

How will each Threat Intelligence submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

How will the market shares for each Threat Intelligence submarket develop from 2021 to 2028?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2028?

Will leading Threat Intelligence markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the Threat Intelligence projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2021 and 2028? What are the implications of Threat Intelligence projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Threat Intelligence market?

Where is the Threat Intelligence market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the Threat Intelligence market today, and over the next 10 years:

Our 250-page report provides 194 tables and 189 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – Now.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you Today how the Threat Intelligence market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/575

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Threat Intelligence market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security Information and Event Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Security Analytics

Incident Response

Risk & Compliance

Others

Forecasts to 2028 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2028, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Threat Intelligence prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

How will the Threat Intelligence Market, 2021 to 2028 report help you?

In summary, our 250-page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2028 for Threat Intelligence Market, 2021 to 2028 Market, with forecasts for include report segmentation and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2028 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Threat Intelligence Market, 2021 to 2028 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Threat Intelligence Market, 2021 to 2028.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Threat Intelligence Market, 2021 to 2028, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

The content of each profile differs, depending on the organization. In general, a profile gives the following information:

Overview of the company’s Threat Intelligence products & services

Analysis of recent financial performance–annual revenue of the companies

Assessment of developments–activities, acquisitions, production capacity, deals, new service offerings and collaborations

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

Request Customization as per your specific requirement @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/575

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

RNA Transcriptomics Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/04/12/2208651/0/en/RNA-Transcriptomics-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-12-46-Billion-in-2028-Increasing-Demand-for-Precision-Medicines-And-Growing-Investment-are-Major-Factors-Fueling-Industry-Growth-says-E.html

Driving Simulator Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/23/2180884/0/en/Driving-Simulator-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-5-96-Billion-in-2028-Increasing-Need-for-Simulators-for-Driver-Training-and-Growing-Research-on-Autonomous-Vehicles-are-Key-Factors-Boost.html

Industrial Microbiology Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/12/02/2138619/0/en/Industrial-Microbiology-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-17-71-Billion-by-2028-Emergen-Research.html

Patient Engagement Solutions Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000166.000082259.html

Acrylic Resins Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acrylic-resins-market-size-to-reach-usd-23-82-billion-in-2028-emergen-research-811152449.html

Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/02/01/2167621/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Fast-Charging-System-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-10-67-Billion-by-2028-Global-Analysis-Industry-Statistics-Revenue-Demand-and-Trend-Analysis-Research-Report-by-Emerge.html

Beacon Technology Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beacon-technology-market-size-worth-usd-35-15-billion-by-2028-cagr-of-44-1-emergen-research-848089255.html