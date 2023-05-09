Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,689 in the last 365 days.

Inspiring African American Autobiography About Overcoming Hardship

A Modern, Motivatin Memoir from Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jeffery A. Clements was the first African American to graduate with a BS in mechanical engineering from California State University, Long Beach. Now a retired aerospace scientist and engineer, he’s sharing his unabridged life story, Navigating Life’s Obstacles, as a motivation for others to overcome the obstacles in their lives.

Jeffery and his brother were shielded from the harsh, race-fueled upbringing their parents had suffered during the Jim Crow era during their childhood. The well-intentioned attempts led to Jeffery’s naiveté regarding racial issues on the West Coast in adolescence—but two major events in his childhood turned that naiveté on its head and instilled within him an unrelenting self-confidence.

Now armed with a fierce determination and assertion, Jeffery faced many obstacles throughout his personal and professional life. Though some almost destroyed him, he retained profound life lessons that he shares in this memoir. 

Through this autobiography, Jeffery’s beautiful narrative illustrates his strength in overcoming obstacles and serves as an inspiration to readers to never give up, no matter what hardships litter their path.

Navigating Life’s Obstacles is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

Twitter: @JefferyClemen15
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeffery.clements.94?mibextid=LQQJ4d
Instagram: clementsjeffery

About the Author:

Dr. Jeffery A. Clements is a retired aerospace scientist and engineer. He currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife Eugenia, a retired physician. They have two children: daughter, Malaika, the assistant Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Los Angeles, and son, Austin, the Managing Partner of his venture capital firm. Dr. Clements has two other publications; he is one of the authors of a book club novel I Remember When and the riveting science fiction novel Aphelion.

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

You just read:

Inspiring African American Autobiography About Overcoming Hardship

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more