Global Industrial Abrasives Materials and Products Markets Seeing Rising Growth but Shifting Demand Trends through 2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedalus Consulting (www.dedalusconsulting.com) has recently published Abrasives, Superabrasives & Abrasive Products–Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts, the completely updated 2023 report is the 8th edition of Dedalus’ in-depth research on the global abrasives and superabrasives industry.
In 2022, the global abrasives materials and products markets surpassed $20.5 billion across all products according to the new report recently released by Dedalus Consulting. From 2023-2028, the market will show variable CAGR across products driven by shifting market demand in several key industries. Market players include 3M, Norton/Saint-Gobain, Tyrolit, SIA, Pferd, Noritake, and Klingspor among others, but there is increased competition from low-cost competition with growing technological sophistication from China, India and SE Asia.
A comprehensive look at this powerful industry, the report covers the global market for abrasive materials and products including bonded, coated, non-woven, PPS (powder, pastes and slurries), grinding media. Abrasive materials considered include ceramics (e.g., aluminum oxide and silicon carbide), superabrasives (i.e., diamond and CbN), metallic shot and grit, natural materials, and polymer grinding media.
Based on the company’s 20-year history of covering the machining industry, the report’s scope includes consumption value and forecasts by year in over 20 regions/countries and 20 end-user industries (e.g., automotive, aerospace, automation, and energy). Data is presented from 2022-2028 by year with 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimate year, and 2028 as the forecast year. Data is broken down by country, product type and subtype (e.g., grinding wheels, discs, belts), end-user industry, as well as supplier sales and market share.
With background research on over 100 companies, the report also includes extensive information on the competitive environment including in-depth coverage of supplier sales by product and region. This comprehensive multi-faceted report is presented in both PDF format as well as within Dedalus Consulting’s Ulysses Data Service. The PDF report has over 200 pages, and the Ulysses platform presents the market in multiple business analytics dashboards.
About Dedalus Consulting
Dedalus Consulting is a privately owned and independently operated market research publisher and consultancy.
Our research focuses on both emerging and mature markets in high-technology sectors, including tooling and machining, advanced materials, frequency control and timing, surge and circuit protection, energy and renewables, life sciences, and next generation computing. Research is continually updated through a methodology that is based on primary interviews with market participants, including manufacturers, end-users, research institutions, distribution channel representatives and service providers.
Our clients range from Fortune 500 companies to private equity and investment banking institutions to academic research organizations engaged in the research, development and manufacturing of advanced technology products and services
