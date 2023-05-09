On This Page

Date: June 20, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM ET

ABOUT THIS WEBINAR

The FDA sees important potential benefits and value in DCTs. Advances in clinical care using electronic communications and information technology to interact with trial participants in different locations (i.e., telehealth) allow for fewer in-person visits to clinical trial sites and facilitate decentralization. In addition, digital health technologies have expanded the types of trial-related data that can be obtained remotely from trial participants. By enabling remote participation, DCTs may enhance convenience for trial participants, reduce the burden on caregivers, expand access to more diverse patient populations, improve trial efficiencies, and facilitate research on rare diseases and diseases affecting populations with limited mobility. As part of the FDA’s efforts to be responsive to the rapidly evolving clinical trial landscape and clarify the Agency’s recommendations on the conduct of DCTs, the FDA will provide an overview of the draft guidance titled Decentralized Clinical Trials for Drugs, Biological Products, and Devices.

TOPICS COVERED

Design of a DCT

Conduct of remote clinical trial visits and clinical trial-related activities in a DCT

Use of digital health technologies to remotely acquire data in a DCT

Roles and responsibilities of the sponsor and investigators in a DCT

Obtaining informed consent and institutional review board oversight of the informed consent process in a DCT

Determination of the appropriateness of investigational products for use in a DCT

Packaging and shipping of investigational products in a DCT

Safety monitoring of trial participants in a DCT

Software used to support the conduct of a DCT

FDA SPEAKERS

Leonard Sacks, MBBCh

Associate Director

Clinical Methodologies | Office of Medical Policy (OMP) | CDER | FDA

Ryan Robinson, MD

Medical Officer

Clinical Methodologies | OMP | CDER | FDA

INTENDED AUDIENCE

This webinar is for members of the generic drug industry, including current and potential applicants who are interested in submitting an application for a generic drug, regulatory reviewers for generic drug development and assessments, consultants focused on bioequivalence, clinical research coordinators, and foreign regulators.

FDA RESOURCES

CONTINUING EDUCATION

TECHNICAL INFORMATION