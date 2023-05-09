Hollywood May Be Shut Down: DBTV Isn't
With studios and sound stages barely producing content during the WGA (Writer's Guild of America) strike, DBTV is continuing to tape pilots & produce content.
While the strike is shutting down shows and networks are scrambling for content; DBTV continues to produce content, tape pilots and add to our already 90 plus First-Run original programs.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DBTV is looking for partners and advertisers to be a part of their new FALL SCHEDULE @ DBTV.
— David Brunner Pres/CEO of DBTV
With studios and sound stages barely producing content during the WGA (Writer's Guild of America) strike, DBTV is on schedule to tape pilots over the next two months.
Here are the 5 pilot shows being produced by DBTV:
THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE is looking for wineries and vineyards throughout the US and Canada who have great stories to tell. The show's hosts and crew will tour the grounds, watch your wine-making process, hear about your wine-making mastery, taste and pair the wines with food. Hosted by Undercover Jetsetters John Daly & Susan Anzalone.
RED HOT & RIGHT NOW! SHOP DBTV is looking for Vendors and Businesses who want to be a part of Taking Home Shopping To The Next Level! The latest in news and information mixed with the best in Home Shopping with your favorite Home Shopping Hosts.
THE TATTOOED TRAVELER: Todd Newton, the Daytime Emmy-Award winning television personality, takes fans coast to coast and around the globe with his new travel series. Paris, Milan, Budapest, Las Vegas and Hollywood are just some of his most recent excursions. TTT is looking for Advertisers to be painted all over one of the Must See Shows for the Fall.
LEGEND IN YOUR LIVING ROOM is looking for Athletes and Celebrities who want to pay surprise visits to their fans and spend the day with them whether at work, food shopping or tagging along to Uncle Mike's wedding.
PICKLEBALL USA/DBTV is looking for players and tournaments to broadcast weekly pickleball games around the world in the hottest new Sport in the USA. DBTV is the Fastest Growing Television Network Streaming 24/7 Around The World with over 90 First-Run Original Shows and Viewers growing daily.
DBTV is available in over 350 million households on such platforms as Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku TV, On Demand and other major platforms including Laptops, Mobile Devices and at the Network's website www.DBTV.TV
To advertise, for show or Network information, info on syndication of the shows or becoming a partner of DBTV, the SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE Network; contact President/CEO David Brunner @ SALES@DBTV.TV or 484-695-5187.
