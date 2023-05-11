The Atlas Institute seeks applications for reference groups
Engaging with reference groups broadens our connection to the community and help us stay connected to those who can best tell their own stories and represent their own needs,”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families is now accepting applications for their reference groups to ensure lived experience continues to guide their work, with individuals using their unique experiences and perspectives to provide valuable insights.
— Ashlee Mulligan
Ashlee Mulligan, Director of Partnerships and Stakeholder Engagement at the Atlas Institute, says the reference groups play a critical role in guiding the Atlas Institute’s work by ensuring that the organization stays aligned with its mandate to improve mental health treatments and supports for Veterans and their Families.
“Engaging with reference groups broadens our connection to the community and help us stay connected to those who can best tell their own stories and represent their own needs,” says Mulligan. “We are recruiting a limited number of Veterans, Family members and service providers who represent a range of backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to join us in this important work.”
Joining the reference group offers the opportunity to provide strategic advice, share experiences and expertise related to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and related mental health conditions, network with like-minded individuals, and expand the reach and presence of the Atlas Institute. New members will serve a two-year term and will meet quarterly to inform the work of the Atlas Institute.
The Atlas Institute’s work plan continues to prioritize projects that fall into four zones of focus – research, service provider training, knowledge sharing, and community engagement. The team at the Atlas Institute is currently working on a wide range of projects, all aimed at increasing awareness and promoting systemic change in mental health care for Veterans and their Families. The organization also participates in the co-development of new resources on a variety of topics based on the identified needs of Veterans, their Families and service providers.
Applications are open from May 1 to June 30, 2023 to Veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Veteran Family members and service providers who provide mental health supports and services to Veterans and their Families.
To apply, interested individuals can complete the digital application form at this link. Alternatively, applicants can request an application form via email by contacting engagement@theroyal.ca. All applications will be reviewed, and selected individuals will be contacted for a coffee chat with the Atlas Institute staff. The individuals selected to fill the available seats will be contacted subsequently. The digital application form does not need to be completed in one sitting, and applicants can return to their saved responses. Learn more about Reference Groups at atlasveterans.ca/get-involved/.
Partnerships and Stakeholder Engagement
Atlas Institute for Veterans and Families
engagement@theroyal.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn