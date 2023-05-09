Submit Release
DHHR Highlights Foster Care Ombudsman as Part of National Foster Care Month

As part of National Foster Care Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds residents of the Foster Care Ombudsman, a unit within DHHR’s Office of Inspector General that advocates for the rights of children in foster care, foster and resource parents, and kinship/relative caregivers, investigates and resolves complaints, and makes recommendations for child welfare reform. 

“The Foster Care Ombudsman is here to help children and families as they navigate the child welfare system,” said Pamela M. Woodman-Kaehler, Foster Care Ombudsman Director. “As a foster parent, I’ve experienced firsthand how rewarding it is to provide stability for a child, as well as how important it is to have an advocate who can help address concerns throughout the process.”

When an individual contacts the Foster Care Ombudsman, a representative from the unit will reach out to gather information regarding the complaint and will follow up in a timely manner. 

