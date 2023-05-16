ResView opens new division to help investors with Contractor services; ResView Property Services
RESVIEW OPENS NEW DIVISION; RESVIEW PROPERTY SERVICES
With clear gaps in the industry, we are here to provide simplicity and ease for investors moving forward. The future is bright.”PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ResView is a technology-based company that assists large property managers and institutional investors in the Single Family Residential (SFR) space with software to run and operate their businesses. This includes construction oversight, vendor management, and home warranty like products benefitting homeowners & investors alike. In order to meet an ever evolving demand, ResView has announced the launch of a new division and offering with ResView Property Services. It boasts a self contained renovation & repair capability, assisting SFR and BFR Operators, property management groups, real estate brokerages, and has a direct to investor, as well as a direct to consumer component set.
— ResView Executive
The division was born out of a persistent problem pertaining to lack of quality contractors to assist with renovation, repair, and maintenance needs in investor markets around the country. A problem that has only been exacerbated as a result of Covid, and economic challenges that have put so many out of work with recent interest rates spikes. While being in some of the bigger shops the last few years helping with technology, the company has seen the challenges up close. After being asked time and time again to “swing hammers," and declining, the company finally decided to insert itself and help solve logistics problems. With know-how, technology, and a team that has done it successfully multiple times over, it was a no-brainer to walk this forward and officially create ResView Property Services.
ResView Property Services has been beta tested in 8+ major metropolitan markets around the country over the last 12 months. Currently operating in a dozen+ markets today for SFR and other direct products; looking to be in 18 total markets by year end 2023 of B2B and B2C offerings.
The company is currently helping clients with market expansion and stabalization needs, and is eager to meet other SFR operators, large property managers, and contractors across the country, large and small.
Finally, the implementation of a higher end white glove remodeling product for resort towns has also emerged. The Park City, UT office is handling the proof of concept. Plans are set to expand this product into 4 targeted, similar resort style markets in the near future.
Company Statement: "While we are positioning ourselves to help streamline the renovation and R&M process in the space through technology, our team is working diligently behind the scenes to improve our products. We have some exciting announcements coming soon in regards to renovation, tenant services, and concierge offerings. With clear gaps in the industry, we are here to provide simplicity and ease for investors moving forward. The future is bright." - ResView Company Executive
ABOUT RESVIEW:
A technology, service-based company, with offices and operations out of Park City, UT, Dallas, TX, and Tampa, FL. ResView’s mission statement is Making Communities Stronger. Every city that we operate in, we will add value by improving the local neighborhoods, while striving to hire firefighters, police, military, and front-line healthcare as our inspectors, handymen and repair help.
Media Contacts:
Ben Kubicki
ResView Property Services
info@myresview.com