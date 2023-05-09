Fruit Puree Market Estimated to Attain $7.8 Billion by 2031

A number of factors, including rising demand from the bakery and infant food industries, have contributed to the fruit puree market's strong expansion.

Rise in consumption of a healthy diet and increased consumer knowledge of the benefits of eating well serve as potential opportunities for the expansion of the global fruit puree market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟒.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟕.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

Fruit puree is used more frequently in a variety of food preparation processes and is renowned for its adaptability in the food and beverage sector. It is frequently used as an ingredient in a variety of food and beverage categories, including baby food, dairy desserts, bakery fillings, everyday foods, beverages, flavors for the food industry, etc. For instance, among Dutch producers of mixed taste drinks, mango is a very popular addition. These mixed-flavor juices, which are sometimes referred to as "Tropical," "Exotic," or "Multivitamin," include some mango puree. Juice blending businesses combine mango puree with a variety of other ingredients to create unique combinations that are appealing to consumers, particularly in Europe.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The major players analyzed for global fruit puree industry are Agrana Zucker Starke und Frucht Holding AG, Aseptic Fruit Purees, China Kunyu Industrial, David Berryman Ltd, Dennick FruitSource, LLC, Doehler Group SE, Fruit Puree Miami, Grunewald International, Ingredion Incorporated, Milne Fruit Products, Inc., Sicoly Cooperative, SVZ International B.V, The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley, Tree Top Inc., and Uren Food Group.

The region that dominated the global fruit puree market in 2021 was Asia-Pacific, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest fruit puree market growth during the forecast period. The region's market is primarily being driven by rising consumer purchasing power and the growth of the foodservice industry. The regional fruit puree market is expanding in part due to the growing use of fruit puree in the food processing sectors, including infant formula, smoothies, snacks, yogurt, sauces, and ice creams.

By application, it is classified into cosmetics & personal care products, food & beverage, and others. Further, food & beverage segment is bifurcated into bakery & dairy, confectionary, beverages, convenience foods, and baby foods. The food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fruit puree is used in a variety of drinks, including smoothies, fruit juices, and alcoholic beverages. A rising market exists for juices created from exotic fruit purees, and bartenders employ fruit purees to make cocktails in addition to other uses. This will help the fruit puree market in the food and beverage application segment to flourish. Thus, these fruit puree market trends are driving the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

--> By product, the berries segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,616.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,853.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9%.

--> By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,290.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4,332.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.7%.

--> Depending on application, the food and beverage segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,229.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3,956.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.0%.

--> Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,485.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2,971.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.3%.

