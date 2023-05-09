Acne Treatment Market: A Look at the Industry's Growth and Future Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Acne Treatment Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Growing consumption of unhealthy food is increasing acne problems

Increase in launch of novel acne products and rising demand for personal wellness & smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated with acne are driving global acne treatment market” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acne treatment market size was USD 9.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in launch of novel acne products and rising demand for personal wellness and smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated with acne are some key factors driving acne treatment market revenue growth. In addition, growing consumption of unhealthy food is increasing acne problems, which is further increasing the demand for acne treatment. Rising demand for personal wellness and smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated with acne has led to an increasing number of launches of novel acne products. For instance, on 28 October 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Amzeeq, which is a topical form of antibiotic minocycline. The drug was earlier available as an oral antibiotic, however, now it is available in non-pill form and delivers minocycline in form of foam. Foamix Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturer of the product has leveraged its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology (MST) platform to deliver minocycline effectively in a foam-based vehicle. The production of such innovative and novel products for treatment of acne is expected to substantially propel market revenue growth.

The report is equipped with a vivid description of the current trends of the global acne treatment market. It holds an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, intense competition, the major regions/countries, end-use industries, and a broad continuum of products available in this market. Therefore, the market intelligence report offers a 360° view of the global acne treatment industry and provides significant information pertinent to the various growth-inducing and growth-restraining factors in detail. The latest study unravels the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global acne treatment business sector. According to our expert team, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape, and consequently, on this business vertical. The pandemic is expected to contribute to the potential downturn of the acne treatment industry substantially.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Acne Treatment industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Galderma S.A., Ortho Dermatologics (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), GSK plc, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Almirall, S.A

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 24 February 2020, Almirall, S.A, announced to send its product Seysara (sarecycline) to the Chinese regulatory body NMPA in 2023 for approval. It is an innovative tetracycline-derived oral antibiotic used for treatment of inflammatory lesions of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. Almirall S.A has commercialization rights for this product in the U.S., and under a License Agreement from Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., it will develop, register, and commercialize the product in China in exchange for royalties.

The antibiotics segment revenue is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to its increasing popularity among people suffering from acne due to its effectiveness. In addition, increasing launch of new antibiotics are more effective due to an increase in antibiotic resistance among patients.

The topical segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2021 owing to growing popularity of Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs and rapid development of new topical therapy for treatment of acne. Additionally, an increasing number of new discoveries of topical therapy for acne patients will further contribute to revenue growth of the segment.

Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Isotretinoin

Others

Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Oral

Topical

Injectable

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Skincare Clinics

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Acne Treatment business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Acne Treatment Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

