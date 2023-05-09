Contact Lenses Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Contact lenses market is driven by key factors such as increasing prevalence of eye- & vision-related issues and conditions & increasing geriatric population

Market Size – USD 7.36 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.2%, Market Trend – High demand for contact lenses from Asia Pacific” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's most recent study, “Global Contact Lenses Market - Forecast to 2028", provides a comprehensive analysis of current and potential developments in the global keyword market. The most recent research study serves as a great example of how the worldwide Contact Lenses market was thoroughly investigated. The study methodology, competitive environment, geographic segmentation, future developments, and technical innovation are all discussed. There is also a table of contents and a list of tables and figures. The worldwide disruption has impacted this industry in practically every manner. The most recent report, however, makes predictions about how the pandemic would affect this sector of the economy and examines the state of the market. Additionally, the analysis covered the key market segments and came to well-qualified conclusions regarding the industry's current state.

The contact lenses market size is expected to reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in refractive disorders among varying age groups, growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and increase in problems associated with diabetes are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global contact lenses market. Contact lenses offer more comfort and convenience, and increasing consumer affordability due to rising disposable income along with easy availability of a wide range of products, are factors that are expected to continue to support global market growth going ahead. Sportspersons with vision-related issues in current times prefer using contact lenses during sports activities due to better convenience and safety as compared to eyeglasses or externally worn eyewear. A sizable ratio of younger individuals experience sight difficulties such as nearsightedness and farsightedness or astigmatism, which can be prevented by using prescribed corrective lenses.

Leading companies profiled in the report:

Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica, BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd

Global Contact Lenses Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Contact Lenses market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In January 2020, Bausch + Lomb expanded its parameters for toric contact lenses. This expansion helped Bausch + Lomb provide the necessary tools for eye care professionals to address unique vision needs of their patients.

Corrective lenses segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to major prevalence of eye disorders and rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising prevalence of a rage of vision- and sight-related issues.

North America accounted for 32.1% share in the global contact lenses market in 2020. Robust presence of key market player and rising research on ophthalmology is a key factor driving growth of the market in this region.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Usage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Daily Wear

Disposable

Reusable

Extended Wear

Traditional lenses

Design Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monovision

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hybrid

Silicone Hydrogel

Rigid Gas Permeable

PMMA

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Contact Lenses Market:

The global Contact Lenses market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Contact Lenses business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

