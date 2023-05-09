Cloud Database Security Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends 2021 To 2028 | IBM Corporation, Fortinet Technologies Inc,

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud database security market size is expected to reach USD 27 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen. Rapid adoption of cloud-based services in healthcare sector and the need to maintain regulatory compliance are some key factors driving cloud database security market revenue growth.

Cloud database security is a method of protecting data in cloud computing by protecting databases from unauthorized access, theft, and misuse of confidential data. Server-less or hosted applications that encrypt sensitive data before they are transferred to a public cloud service provider using client-side encryption techniques are included in cloud database security. This ensures that even if an attacker gains access to the servers storing these backups, they are useless without the keys.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

IBM Corporation, Fortinet Technologies Inc., Intel Security Group, Oracle Pvt. Ltd., NetLib Security Inc., The Hewlett-Packard Company, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Voltage Security Inc., Axis Technology LLC, and Informatica LLC.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, Google entered into a partnership with Cisco, which helped Cisco to expand its Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) by connecting it to Google Cloud\'s global network. This collaboration has benefitted their clients to fully integrate WAN applications with cloud workloads.

Hybrid segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020, owing to rapid adoption of hybrid cloud by various IT and tech companies, including Netflix, Hulu, Uber, and Airbnb. A hybrid cloud is made up of both private and public components that can be linked together so that workloads can move freely between them based on availability, cost, and performance needs, among other factors. It also helps in securely maintaining data privacy, which is expected to increase its adoption further.

Cloud activity monitoring segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global market in 2020, owing to increasing number of cyber-attacks across the world. Cloud-based apps are monitored using a variety of application monitoring technologies, which makes them an integral part of cloud database security system.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Cloud Database Security market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cloud Database Security market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cloud Database Security market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cloud Database Security market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud database security market on the basis of type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

Cloud Activity Monitoring

Access Management

User Authentication

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018–2028)

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Cloud Database Security market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Radical Highlights of the Cloud Database Security Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Cloud Database Security market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Cloud Database Security market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

