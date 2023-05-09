Cannabis Cultivation Market Analysis: Opportunities and Challenges

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing legalization of cannabis in various parts of the world is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 322.50 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand for hemp-infused edibles globally ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis cultivation market size was USD 322.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing legalization of cannabis in various parts of the globe and rising demand for hemp-infused edibles are key factors driving growth of the market. The market continues to see strong demand for beverages, candies, and chocolates made from hemp. Such edibles take one to two hours to start producing a euphoric "high," but the impact lasts longer than when smoke or vapor is inhaled. The downsides of edibles, such as unpredictable effects of marijuana after intake, are starting to be resolved because of advances in scientific research and commercial innovation.

The latest market intelligence report broadly assesses this ever-evolving business sphere and simultaneously elaborates on the production and consumption aspects. The study analyzes numerous indispensable factors, including market growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges, which are presumed to impact the global market growth in the next few years. The SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses performed in this report assist the reader in understanding the competitive hierarchy of the cannabis cultivation market. Furthermore, the latest document is furnished with the current market scenario impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It gradually unfolds the pandemic’s adverse economic effects on this business sector. The lethal viral outbreak has cost countless lives worldwide, alongside causing major disruptions to the global economy and this particular industry.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Cannabis Cultivation business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Tilray, Atlas Growers, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis, Better Holdings, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lexaria Corp., Cronos Group Inc., Vivo Cannabis Inc. and OrganiGram Holdings

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The medical segment is expected to register a steady growth rate. THC, marijuana's primary psychoactive ingredient, slows progression of Alzheimer's disease. THC slows growth of amyloid plaques by blocking brain enzyme that causes them. Alzheimer's disease may develop as a result of these plaques harming brain tissue. Marijuana may be used to treat glaucoma, which gets worse as eye pressure increases and harms optic nerve and vision. According to the National Eye Institute, marijuana lowers intraocular pressure and helps to prevent negative neurological effects and muscle spasms caused by multiple sclerosis.

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to register a considerable growth. The area dominated cannabis cultivation business in terms of revenue share because of quickly evolving laws surrounding cannabis production, consumption, and economic development. Additionally, it is anticipated that growth would be fueled during the forecast period by region's expanding support for hemp and marijuana cultivation through governmental improvements.

In October 10, 2020, STADA Arzneimittel AG partnered with MediPharm Labs, one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Germany, to enter the medical cannabis market with debut of two flower products and subsequent release of six more.

Segmentation

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cannabis Indica

Cannabis Sativa

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Recreational

Medical

Industrial Hemp

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Cannabis Cultivation business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

We appreciate you reading our report. Please contact us if you need the most recent report customised in any way. Our team will work with you to ensure that the report is created in accordance with your needs.

