Emulsifiers Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing use of food emulsifiers in production of convenience and processed foods is a significant factor driving global emulsifiers market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 7.99 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Emergen Research Global Emulsifiers Market Report affords an enterprise-extensive evaluation of the Emulsifiers marketplace, such as the maximum crucial elements influencing the sector`s expansion. The most recent studies file provides a thorough analysis of the micro- and macro-financial indicators that affect the growth of the global market from 2021 to 2028. The market's expansion on a national and international level is also covered in the study. In numerous important locations, the market's growth has been significantly hampered by supply chain interruptions and economic uncertainty.

The global emulsifiers market size is expected to reach USD 13.08 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly rising demand for convenience and processed foods, increasing oil and gas exploration and production activities, and increasing food demand globally are some key factors driving steady market revenue growth. Emulsifiers produced from natural and synthetic sources find extensive use as additives in processed foods, including baked goods, ice creams, and mayonnaise to prevent oil water separation, form a smooth texture, and extend shelf life. Also, emulsifiers improve baked goods texture by enhancing batter whipability, dough conditioning, and increasing resistance of foods, such as pasta to overcooking. Soy, mustard, and egg lecithin, polysorbates, mono & diglycerides, guar gum, carrageenan, and canola oil are some of the commonly used emulsifiers in the food industry. Demand for ready-to-go and convenience foods, including canned foods, chilled foods, and ready-to-eat snacks, is increasing due to advantage of saving time requited to cook, and this in turn, is driving market revenue growth.

Request a PDF sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/782

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Kerry Group, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, AkzoNobel NV, Ingredion Inc., Solvay SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Royal DSM

In addition to projecting the market valuations for the present and the future based on the demand-supply dynamics and price structures of the key regional segments, this portion of the study provides insightful information about the geographical segmentation of the keyword market. Each segment's and sub-segment's growth potential have also been carefully detailed in the report.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Palsgaard, which is a company supplying food ingredients such as emulsifiers, made an announcement about the acquisition of Teknaroma, which is a company engaged in food ingredient distribution in Turkey. This acquisition by Palsgaard is intended to expand its sales footprint in Europe.

Among the product type segments, synthetic segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Synthetic emulsifiers offer the benefit of ease of production at a lower cost. Also, as compared to bio-based emulsifiers, synthetic types are very versatile and effective in performance.

Among the industry vertical segments, cosmetics & personal care segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate over the forecast period. Emulsifiers in personal care products help in producing a homogenous blend of oil and water by stabilizing the emulsion, and thus impacts formulation consistency. Creams, sprays, lotions, and foams are some cosmetic and personal care products in which emulsifiers are used.

Emulsifiers market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to supportive legislation to encourage emulsifiers use in the food & beverage industry and rising demand for personal care products in countries in the region. In addition, presence of leading market players such as BASF SE and Clariant AG is causative of steady market revenue growth.

The report classifies the global Emulsifiers market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To learn more details about the Global Emulsifiers Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emulsifiers-market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bio-Based

Synthetic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Others

The global Emulsifiers market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Emulsifiers sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Emulsifiers market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Emulsifiers industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Emulsifiers market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Request a customized copy of report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/782

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Automotive Telematics Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-telematics-market-size-to-reach-usd-811-82-billion-in-2030-increase-in-safety-awareness-and-stringent-vehicle-safety-standards-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-853194847.html

Fermented Food and Ingredients Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/03/2138811/0/en/Fermented-Food-and-Ingredients-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-875-21-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

data fabric market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000112.000082259.html

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cancer-tumor-profiling-market-to-reach-usd-20-69-billion-in-2027-growing-advancements-in-next-generation-sequencing-and-cancer-biomarker-testing-and-rising-investment-and-funding-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-875245159.html

Bioreactors Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioreactors-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-482-5-million-in-2030-rising-demand-for-therapeutically-active-vaccines-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-820880932.html

Digital Signage Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-signage-market-size-worth-usd-35-64-billion-in-2032--emergen-research-301764276.html

Teleradiology Services Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/teleradiology-services-market-size-worth-usd-32-34-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-23-7-emergen-research-857221355.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.