Mice Model Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for humanized mice prototypes and increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases are driving the mice model

Market Size – USD 1.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trend – Rise in adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Mice Model Market Research Report is a detailed document describing recent advancements and developments in the field of Mice Models considering 2019 as the base year and 2020-2027 as the forecast timeframe. Profiles of both established and up-and-coming players are also provided, together with information on their business strategies, product portfolios, strategic alliances, and business expansion plans. Due to travel restrictions and the influence lockdowns have on supply and demand, the current COVID-19 epidemic is anticipated to have an impact on the expansion of the Mice Model industry. The market's expansion on a national and international level is also covered in the study. In numerous important regions, market growth has been significantly hampered by supply chain interruptions and economic instability.

The global mice model market is anticipated to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global mice model market is projected to expand substantially, due to the increasing demand for humanized mice prototypes. The increasing use of mice models in the study of virology and contagious diseases is anticipated to propel the global mice model market further during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising adoption of mice models for clinical research by contract research organizations (CROs) is projected to boost the global mice model market in the near future.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/457

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Envigo Ltd, TransViragen Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., GenOway S.A., The Jackson Laboratory, Ozgene Pty Ltd, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Pharmaron, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, The Citoxlab Group was acquired by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. By extending the research pipeline and regional reach, this deal would further solidify Charles River's position as the leading, international, initial CRO, which would increase the ability of the organization to collaborate with clients from the field of drug discovery and development.

Due to the growing usage of mice model in immunology disease research and infectious disease experiments and also in monoclonal antibody production, the inbred segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period

Due to growing use of mice model to produce personalized drugs and also for drug development, the breeding segment is projected to hold the largest market share and expand at a CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, growing usage of mice model to recognize genotypes for research purposes is projected to fuel the segment further during the forecast period.

Due to the effectiveness and flexibility of CRISPR technology, the CRISPR segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. In contrast to gene targeting approaches based on the use of embryonic stem cells, CRISPR eliminates the time required to modify target genes so that they can be effectively applied to embryos.

During the forecast period, the cancer segment is likely to dominate the market. Mice models provide valuable clues concerning the biological function of a standard genome. In transcriptional cancer studies, this marks an essential factor for evaluating potential validity of the targeted treatment, as targets can be precisely inactivated in the form of a developed or developing tumor.

To learn more details about the Global Mice Model Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mice-model-market

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Outbred

Hybrid

Inbred

Knockout

Spontaneous Mutant

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cryopreservation

Rederivation

Genetic Testing

Breeding

Quarantine

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

CRISPR

Nuclear Transfer

Embryonic Stem Cell Injection

Microinjection

Others

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

Request a customized copy of report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/457

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Green Hydrogen Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-hydrogen-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-565-7-million-in-2028-constant-advancements-in-production-technologies-and-favorable-government-policies-are-some-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-according-to-emergen-research-890548685.html

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/03/18/2195618/0/en/Cognitive-Assessment-and-Training-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-15-65-Billion-in-2028-Technological-advancements-and-Emergence-of-Artificial-Intelligence-will-Drive-the-Industry-Growth-.html

Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices Market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000010.000082259.html

Flight Simulator Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flight-simulator-market-size-to-reach-usd-12-39-billion-in-2030-emergen-research-301712192.html

Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/22/2149060/0/en/Nanopharmaceutical-Drugs-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-82-71-Billion-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-7-3-Emergen-Research.html

foam plastic market

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000055.000082259.html

Smart Home Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-home-market-size-to-reach-usd-184-10-billion-in-2028-rising-need-for-enhanced-security-and-remote-monitoring-features-in-homes-is-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-857001402.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.