Battery Materials Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

High demand for smart devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 47.25 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends –Growing demand for electric vehicles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Battery Materials Market Research by Emerging Research is a comprehensive compilation of relevant data on the keyword industry. Consider how you may take advantage of the sector's existing and future revenue-generating opportunities. Due to the technology's rapid development, we think there are great opportunities for energy storage technology in this sector. The study talks about the Battery Materials market sector and gives a thorough breakdown of the market's size and value. This research goes into great detail about both the expected timeframe from 2020 to 2027 and the existing Battery Materials Market scenario. Due to the instability of the economy and the disruptions in the supply chain, the dynamics of the keyword industry have changed.

The global battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics. The growing demand for lithium-ion batteries for energy storage and renewable energy is a significant factor in driving the battery materials market growth. Battery energy storage systems are deployed for storage of generated electrical power in power plants, mostly renewable power plants. Batteries are beneficial in observing and regulating the electrical energy with precision by aiding customers to decrease the cost incurred in energy consumption and offer a power pack-up for critical loads. Energy storage systems find widespread usage in commercial and industrial applications.

The keyword research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, as well as their implemented company expansion, strategic planning, and business overview plans. This helps readers and business owners create plans for strategic investment and expansion. The study focuses on business and government transactions, as well as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. The expansions that these well-known firms are vying for in the key market areas are also discussed in the report. The examination of the technological and product developments made by these companies is the main emphasis of the report.

The research also discusses obstacles, risks to the market, restrictions, and other elements that may impede the expansion of the keyword industry. The market in foreign waters and the new trends in those areas are also covered in detail in the research. In order to provide a thorough picture of the Battery Materials market landscape, it also provides insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the most recent product and technology breakthroughs.

The key companies studied in the report are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals, Umicore, POSCO, Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company, Kureha Corporation, Johnson Matthey, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Toray, and Dow Chemical.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By battery type, lead-acid battery, in terms of market size, held the largest market share in 2019. These batteries are used by several end-users owing to the offering of advantages, including better corrosion & gassing resistance, overcharging, and self-discharge protection, as well as cost and energy efficiency.

By material type, metal & metal oxides contributed to the largest battery materials market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period. These materials are primarily used in the making of cathode and anode, both of which are required to possess good electrical conductivity, as well as oxidizing or reducing property, respectively.

By application, consumer electronics contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery materials.

The market in North America held the second-largest battery materials market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 7.1% in the forecast period. The high demand in the region is due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the US. Further the growing storage requirements from renewable energy generation plants is causative of the market growth.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-Acid

Lithium-Ion

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Metal & Metal Oxides

Other Chemical Compounds

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Grid Storage

Others

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

The report addresses the following key points:

The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Battery Materials market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

