Eddy Andrews Handyman Services Expands Operations to Meet Growing Demand for Home Improvement Services

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Eddy Andrews Handyman Services has announced its plans to expand its operations in response to the growing demand for home improvement services in the state of Queensland. With a focus on major cities such as Brisbane, the agency is committed to providing high-quality services to homeowners across the region.According to recent statistics, the home improvement industry in Australia is expected to grow at a rate of 2.9% over the next five years, reaching a total market value of $33.6 billion by 2026. Additionally, the demand for home renovation services has increased significantly over the past year, with more people spending time at home due to COVID-19 restrictions."Our goal is to provide homeowners with reliable and affordable handyman services," said Edward Andrews, founder of Eddy Andrews Handyman Services. "We understand that home improvement projects can be overwhelming, and our team is dedicated to making the process as easy and stress-free as possible for our clients."With a team of experienced professionals, Eddy Andrews Handyman Services offers a wide range of services, including carpentry, painting, electrical work, plumbing, and general home repairs. The agency also provides emergency repair services to homeowners in need of immediate assistance."Our expansion plans are a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional services to homeowners in the state of Queensland," said Andrews. "We are excited to continue growing our business and helping more people improve their homes."Eddy Andrews Handyman Services is excited to announce its expansion plans in response to the growing demand for home improvement services in Brisbane and surrounding areas. The company has been providing high-quality handyman services to the local community for many years, and it has decided to expand its operations to meet the increasing demand for its services.According to recent statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the renovation and maintenance of existing homes continue to drive growth in the construction industry. In 2020, the value of alterations and additions to residential buildings in Australia was estimated to be $8.9 billion, with an average spend of $63,035 per project. Additionally, with the current global pandemic, more people are spending time at home and are looking to make improvements to their living spaces, leading to increased demand for home improvement services.Eddy Andrews Handyman Services has built a reputation for providing top-quality home improvement services, including general home repairs, installations, renovations, and maintenance. The company's skilled and experienced team of handymen ensures that every project is completed to the highest standards of workmanship and professionalism.With the expansion plans, Eddy Andrews Handyman Services aims to increase its capacity to serve more clients while maintaining the quality and timeliness of its services. The company is hiring additional skilled tradesmen to join its team and is investing in new equipment and technology to enhance its service delivery."We are excited to expand our operations to meet the growing demand for our services," said Eddy Andrews, the founder and owner of Eddy Andrews Handyman Services. "Our goal is to provide quality, reliable and affordable home improvement services to more households in Brisbane and the surrounding areas. We have a fantastic team of skilled tradesmen, and we are committed to delivering the highest level of service to our clients."The expansion plans will see Eddy Andrews Handyman Services open new locations in key areas across Brisbane, making its services more accessible to clients. The company is committed to providing the best home improvement services to its clients and ensuring that they are satisfied with the results.In conclusion, Eddy Andrews Handyman Services is thrilled to be expanding its operations to meet the growing demand for home improvement services in Brisbane and surrounding areas. The company's focus on quality, reliability, and affordability has made it a trusted name in the local handyman services industry, and the expansion plans will enable it to serve more clients and deliver even better services. With the expansion, Eddy Andrews Handyman Services is well-positioned to continue to be a leader in the home improvement services industry in Brisbane and Queensland.For more information about Eddy Andrews Handyman Services, visit their website.