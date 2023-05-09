Worldwide Autoinjectors Market Size Worth USD 170.16 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Autoinjectors Market Trend –Technological advancements in medical devices

Autoinjectors Market Size – USD 45.89 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.7%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Autoinjectors Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global autoinjectors market size is expected to reach USD 170.16 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global autoinjectors market revenue growth is significantly driven by increasing preference for self-administration of drugs, rapid increase in global geriatric population, and major prevalence of anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes. Autoinjector devices are designed to eliminate hesitation during self-administration of drugs while using needle-based delivery systems. Majority of devices are pen-shaped and equipped with a hypodermic needle. The drug is delivered by inserting the syringe at the required site of injection and pushing a button.

Autoinjectors Market By Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Diabetes, and Others), By Type (Disposable and Reusable), By Route of Administration, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Key Players Included in this report are:

B. Braun Melsungen AG, AbbVie Inc., Mylan, Eli Lilly and Company, Ypsomed, Amgen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Antares Pharma

What can be explored with the Autoinjectors Market Study?

Gain Market Understanding

Identify Growth Opportunities

Analyze and Measure the Global Autoinjectors Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Autoinjectors Market

Understand the Competitive Scenarios

Track Right Markets

Identify the Right Verticals

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Autoinjectors Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Anaphylaxis

Diabetes

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Autoinjectors Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Findings From the Report

In March 2020, SHL Medical acquired Weibel CDS. The acquisition helped SHL Medical to strengthen its ability to offer more advanced drug delivery systems based on human-centered functionality and designs.

Rheumatoid arthritis segment revenue is expected to register a 17.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Major prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Increasing geriatric population, development of more modernized healthcare infrastructure, and major prevalence of diabetes are some key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Autoinjectors Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Autoinjectors Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

