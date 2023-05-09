Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market Expected to Reach $68.81 Billion by 2032: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Connected automotive infotainment system market size was USD 33.57 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 68.81 Billion in 2032, and CAGR of 8.3%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , May 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Connected Automotive Infotainment System Market was USD 33.57 billion in 2022 and is predicted to increase to USD 68.81 billion by 2032, with a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue can be attributed to various factors, such as the rising demand for connected vehicles, advancements in automotive technology, and the need for in-car entertainment. The integration of advanced infotainment systems has transformed the driving experience of consumers by providing features like music streaming, navigation, speech recognition, and social media while ensuring safe driving.

Furthermore, the trend towards digitization and navigation services, as well as the increasing need for connectivity, is expected to drive market revenue growth. These cutting-edge technologies provide drivers with up-to-date information on traffic and weather, empowering them to make informed decisions while driving. With the incorporation of 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), these systems have even greater capabilities.

The trend towards electric and driverless vehicles is also contributing to the growth of the market. These vehicles, with integrated infotainment systems, offer customers more functionality and connectivity possibilities. The need for linked automobile entertainment systems has increased due to the rising popularity of ride- and car-sharing services, enabling drivers to provide passengers with in-car entertainment and services.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global connected automotive infotainment system market can be segmented by component type into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment includes components such as processors, displays, and audio systems, while the software segment includes the operating systems and applications used to run the infotainment system. The services segment includes installation, maintenance, and support services.

The market can also be segmented by connectivity type into embedded, tethered, and integrated. The embedded segment includes systems that are built into the vehicle and do not require a separate device, while the tethered segment includes systems that require a mobile device to be connected to the vehicle. The integrated segment includes systems that combine both embedded and tethered connectivity options.

Furthermore, the market can be segmented by vehicle type into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment includes vehicles intended for personal use, while the light and heavy commercial vehicles segments include vehicles used for commercial purposes such as delivery trucks and buses.

Strategic development:

• Strategic development: Continental AG announced the opening of a new plant in Lithuania in January 2022, which is equipped with advanced technologies and is expected to manufacture advanced infotainment systems for connected cars. The new plant is expected to enhance Continental AG's manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its position in the connected automotive infotainment system market.

• In 2021, Visteon Corporation announced its partnership with China-based ZongMu Technology to develop advanced cockpit solutions for electric vehicles. The aim of this partnership is to improve Visteon's product portfolio in the connected automotive infotainment system market and strengthen its position in the Chinese market.

• Harman International Industries, Inc. launched a new suite of connected car solutions, called the "Ignite" platform, in 2021. This platform is designed to offer advanced safety features, personalized experiences, and seamless connectivity to drivers and passengers. The launch of this platform is aimed at strengthening Harman's presence in the global connected automotive infotainment system market.

• Bosch GmbH announced the development of a new AI-based infotainment system, called the "Vivaldi Project", in 2020. This system is designed to provide personalized experiences to drivers and passengers by using machine learning algorithms to understand their preferences and habits. The launch of this system is aimed at enhancing Bosch's product offerings in the connected automotive infotainment system market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global connected automotive infotainment system market is highly competitive, with several major companies operating in this space. Some of the prominent players in this market include Alpine Electronics, Bosch GmbH, Clarion Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, Fujitsu Ten Limited, Harman International Industries, Inc., Pioneer Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, and Magna International Inc.

These companies are actively involved in product development, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to enhance their market position and expand their customer base. For instance, in January 2022, Continental AG announced the opening of a new plant in Lithuania to produce advanced infotainment systems for connected cars, which is expected to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in this market.

