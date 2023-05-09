Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Share & Worth USD 1,339.4 Million by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The growing usage of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases is driving the market demand

The Global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

The global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,339.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is expected to grow due to the rising number of cancer-related incidence. The increasing usage of radiation therapy and nuclear medicine for diagnosis and treatment will drive the demand for the market.

Another driving factor is the growth in diagnostic imaging centers and a surge in the number of people covered under insurance. The usage of advanced technologies through R&D affects the market positively. Medical radiation is related to several health complications. The government is supporting the initiatives taken to find a solution to the problems regarding radiation. The growing awareness among the people across the globe is also a driving factor in the market. The adverse effects of these devices on human involvement in the healthcare industry is creating a demand for safety devices.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Key participants include Mirion Technologies, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Fortive Corporation, Bertin Instruments, Polimaster, Inc., Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Amray Group, PTW Freiburg GmBH, Infab Corporation, among others.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

Segmental Analysis

The global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring, and Safety sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Market on the product, detectors, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Personal Dosimeters

Passive Dosimeters

Active Dosimeters

Area Process Monitors

Environment Radiation Monitors

Surface Contamination Monitors

Radioactive Material Monitors

Other Medical Radiation Detection and Monitoring Products

Detectors Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas-Filled Detectors

GM Counters

Ionization Chambers

Proportional Counters

Scintillators

Inorganic Scintillators

Organic Scintillators

Solid-State Detectors

Semiconductor Detectors

Diamond Detectors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

